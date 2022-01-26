“We have transformed our city into the world’s garbage dump”: the immense used clothing cemetery in the Atacama desert

Admin 32 mins ago World Leave a comment 22 Views

  • Fernanda Paul
  • BBC News World, special envoy to Chile

The heat is exhausting. All around me is dirt, sand, and a couple of carrion birds circling in the air looking for dead animals. The silence is devastating.

It’s 11 a.m. on a Monday in December. I am in the immense Atacama desert, in the north of Chile, near the city of Iquique, located 1,800 kilometers from the capital, Santiago.

A few meters away, I can see a huge mountain. We approach little by little along an improvised path without footprints.

The image becomes increasingly sharper. Slippers, t-shirts, coats, dresses, hats, bathing suits and even snow gloves make up this amazing massif.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Bautista, Galán and Rodríguez free after discharge for Odebrecht case

The leaders Andrés Bautista and Roberto Rodríguez, of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), and former …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved