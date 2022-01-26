Weather forecast: What awaits New York during the night of this Tuesday? | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

close, any news thatface mask.íctor: we return with jeúsópez of the guardians of thewind.How is the trajectory of thestorm for the weekend?what scenarios can we expect?jeús: there are two paths,one to the east and the otherwestward.I bring the details in a fewsecond we will see thecurrent conditions, sincetemperatures are maintainedin the 30°. we have a changeof the wind that comes from the north.the thermal sensation goes awayfeel more confidentin the next few hoursneighbors in front cold and it would be thefriday, cold front in thetomorrow at 9:45 in the morning.this cold front is going to leave ussome snowflakes in hoursin the morning and in the afternoonFriday. let’s talk about thestorm that exists in twotrajectories.this is the american model,here we can witness thecold front that is going to ushit Friday.for the abado, the low pressureit stays towards our area.the storm will continueeast with thistrajectory.the impacts for our areasnow is less, but theimpacts will be indirect.a little bit of snowflakes andsome gusts of wind.Let’s look at the European model.for Saturday morning,is where we see that storm. Yeskeeps me heading west,towards the coast, the impactsthey are significant.snow and strong winds