What does it depend on? Ecuador can still play with the public against Brazil

The National COE did not approve the request of the FEF, but the final decision is in the cantonal COE

This Monday, January 24, 2022, the National COE rejected the request of the FEF so that the match against Brazil at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium be played with a capacity of 60%; Nevertheless, the last word on this issue would fall to the Cantonal COE.

+ For these reasons: The national COE did not approve the presence of the public in Ecuador vs. Brazil

+ The Emelec shirt will no longer have an important sponsorship in this 2022

+ Cantonal COE approves a capacity of 30% for the match between Ecuador and Brazil

In its resolution, the National COE suggests that the match against Brazil be played without an audience; however, since there is no state of emergency and the capital of Ecuadorians is on orange alert, the decision would be in the hands of the cantonal COE that in the morning already ruled in favor of playing with 30%.

If the cantonal COE denies the possibility of having an audience at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, Ecuador would be the only Conmebol team that would play its Qualifying match without an audience, since, limited capacity was approved in all the stadiums in the region.

From FEF there is still no official statement regarding this issue; however, they are expected to exhaust all instances so that ‘La Tri’ can play their match with the assistance of the public.