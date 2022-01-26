What does the Mexican team need to qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The Mexican team celebrating against Jamaica at the Azteca Stadium

January 24, 2022 8:17 p.m.

What began as a simple and calm path could turn into a nightmare for the Mexican team and it is that of not obtaining good results in the following fifa date and the three games that it will play in the following two weeks, the national team could be involved in severe problems with its qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico is currently in third place in the octagonal table which leads the United States with 16 points, followed by Canada with 15, Mexico is still in direct ticket positions with 14 and Panama breathes close with the same 14 points in fourth place that represents the playoff for the Concacaf. Out of the classification is Costa Rica in fifth place with 9 points, followed by Jamaica with 7, El Salvador with 6 and the eliminated Honduras with 3 points.

In the absence of 18 points to play, that is, 6 more duels for all teams, the panorama for the ‘Tricolor’ could get dark if they lose the key duels against their direct rivals, that is, Panama and Costa Rica, duels that are extremely important, since they will be duels of ‘6 points’ to see who takes advantage to obtain direct tickets to the World Cup.

What does the Mexican team need to qualify directly?

The most important thing for Gerardo Martino and your players will be win the duels against Panama and Costa Rica at the Azteca StadiumAnd since they are their closest pursuers, these duels could mean the difference between qualifying directly for the World Cup or not. The advantage for the ‘Tri’ is that both games will be at the Azteca Stadium, the bad news is that they would be without an audience, so the Aztecs will have to prevail based on good football and emotional intelligence, which is what the team has lacked the most.

In what position does the Mexican team need to be to have a direct ticket?

Mexico is currently in third place, so that today you have your ticket in hand, however, from falling to fourth place where it is Panama tied on points, the Mexicans would have to play the playoff duel. Even though they are still missing three other matches on the FIFA date which is scheduled for March, it seems that it is now or never for those led by Martino if they want to sleep more peacefully and not risk so much in the final matches.

Mexico will receive the United States, visit Honduras and return to the Azteca to face El Salvador in the last game of the octagonal to decide their fate for the World Cup in Taste by the end of the year.