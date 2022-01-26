What is known about the price of tickets for Bad Bunny’s concerts on his World’s Hottest Tour – Prensa Libre

Through his social networks and an official website, Bad Bunny notified that his tour will be named World’s Hottest Tour. In addition, he revealed that it will be presented in Guatemala and in other Central American countries such as Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica.

On Monday, January 24, the Puerto Rican singer announced that he will offer several concerts in the United States and several Latin American countries.

When will the tour start?

The World’s Hottest Tour will kick off on August 5 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA.

According to the publication on the worldshottesttour.com website, Bad Bunny will tour different cities in that North American country such as Miami, Chicago and New York. In addition, its leg in the United States will end on September 30 at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The World’s Hottest Tour It will continue from October 21 in the Dominican Republic and on the 28th of that month in Chile. For November, Bad Bunny has scheduled shows in Argentina, Paraguay, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.

In December the Puerto Rican artist will visit Guatemala and Mexico.

Can you already buy tickets for Bad Bunny’s concerts?

No. Although the concerts in different countries have already been confirmed, ticket sales have not yet started and the price for each location is still unknown.

When entering the official site it is shown that the tickets for the concerts are not yet enabled. However, it was anticipated that each country will have different costs.

However, according to a statement from his agency, tickets for this tour will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, January 26, and for the general public on January 28.