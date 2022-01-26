WhatsApp | How to make text bold | Prayers | Conversations | chat | Bold | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It has a series of curiosities that many of those who use the fast messaging app are unaware of. While the app allows you to send photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, and more, you also have the ability to turn on bold text.

The trick is quite simple, but you will need to be a bit patient as you will usually need to write a couple of symbols around your text. WhatsApp . To achieve this, we share all the steps to surprise your friends.

HOW TO BOLD A WORD IN WHATSAPP

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

After that, enter any conversation.

Write your text or the word you want to make bold.

Then you must place two asterisks at the beginning and at the end.

That way your text should be like this: *Hello*.

In this way you can place a word in bold in WhatsApp quickly. (Photo: MAG)

When you have done so, simply hit send and that’s it.

In the case of a sentence, you must follow the same steps: *Hello, how are you*.

Remember that you can also send a text crossed out, in italics or with a special letter.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: smb_web@support.whatsapp.com or android_web@support.whatsapp.com