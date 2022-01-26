WhatsApp: so you can make Donald Duck notify you when you have a new message | Android | iPhone | iOS | trick | Technology

The popularity of WhatsApp is so great that it has millions of users around the world; however, only a few know the tricks what is this application of instant messaging owns. One of these secret options has just gone viral in the social networks, since it allows you to change the default message tone for an audio of the Donald Duck. Do you want to know how? Here we are going to teach you.

As detailed by Xataka, a portal specialized in technology, this function is only available to WhatsApp users who have an Android smartphone. That is, if you own a iPhone (or other product of Manzana) you will not be able to use this amazing trick.

Before learning this maneuver, which is causing a sensation on social networks, you must first download the audio of the Donald Duck in MP3 format. You can use pages that download music from Youtube with the link or apps like snaptube what can you find in Play Store.

How to put the Donald Duck audio as a WhatsApp message tone?

1. Enter WhatsApp and press the three dots icon that is in the upper right corner

2. Now you must choose the option settings and then notifications

3. Tap notification tone and you will see the default ringtones

4. At the bottom of all, you will find the option to add ringtone

5. Select it and search for the MP3 audio of the Donald Duck that you downloaded from YouTube.

Finally, you must save the changes and wait for a friend, family member, co-worker or any other person to send you a WhatsApp message. Instead of the app’s classic ringtone, you’ll hear an announcement from Donald Duck.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.