When and where to buy tickets for Bad Bunny’s new tour?

Bad Bunny announces second concert tour of 2022 1:04

(CNN Spanish) – Bad Bunny has not yet started his first tour of 2022, “The Last Tour of the World”, but he has already announced the second: the “World’s Hottest Tour”.

In a very personal style —remember that in 2020 he released three albums—, the Puerto Rican singer announced on Monday what will be his first stadium tour in the United States and Latin America.

The singer made the announcement through a video posted on his Instagram account.

In it, he is seen at a dinner with a view of the sea, along with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, who tells him that she hopes he does not leave her alone. In the video, Bad Bunny explains that he “has to work and do things” and gives way to the Spanish actor Mario Casas.

The video has more than 5.4 million likes and more than 108,000 comments.

This will be the first stadium tour in the United States, something that in the musical world means an achievement due to the capacity of these venues. These are baseball or soccer stadiums, which for these events have a capacity of between 40,000 and 60,000 people, depending on the place.

The tour will begin on August 5 in Orlando and will end, the United States leg, on September 30 in Los Angeles.

On the US stage, Bad Bunny will be accompanied by DJs Alesso and Diplo.

When do tickets go on sale for this Bad Bunny tour?

If you are one of those who would like to see Bad Bunny for the first time, or twice in the same year, you should know that the presale will begin this Wednesday, January 26 at 12:00 pm local time in each of the places where will be presented.

The general sale will take place on January 28, starting at the same time.

The most listened to singer on Spotify globally —for two consecutive years— did not forget his Latin audience. The bad rabbit will head to Latin America once the tour of the United States is over.

The first presentation will be in Santo Domingo on October 21 and will end on January 9 in Mexico City.

Tickets can be purchased on the WorldHottestTour.com page.

See when the “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” arrives in your city