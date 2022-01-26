Which phone is right for you?

We weren’t shy when we named the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ( USD$599 / MX$21,800) from Google as the best Android phones money can buy. Four months later, another mid-range phone made its debut: the Galaxy S21 FE ( USD$699 / MX$21,800).

Samsung phones are generally great Android devices, and the Galaxy S21 FE is no exception. But with a higher price than the Pixel 6, is the Galaxy S21 FE worth it? These are all fantastic questions and more are answered here below.

Don’t forget to join our Telegram group. For more recommendations, offers and reviews read CNN Underscored in Spanish

You already own many Samsung products

One thing all the major tech companies do a great job of is keeping you within their own ecosystem. Google has Pixel phones and the Pixel Buds, and Samsung’s approach is similar. It has a little bit of everything for its customers, and because of that, it’s easier to use multiple devices seamlessly. For example, you can quickly pair your Galaxy Buds 2 with your Galaxy S21 FE, which also pairs and works easily with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It’s designed to be effortless, and it works.

You just have to have Space Zoom

A couple of years ago, Samsung debuted Space Zoom, and it lets you use its camera to zoom to impressive levels. With the S21 FE, you get an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that can do 3x optical zoom or 30x space zoom. It’s true that the quality after 10x starts to drop, but we’re sure you’ll be impressed that you can get so close to the action at a concert or sporting event.

You like Samsung’s more traditional design approach

Google’s Pixel phones, especially the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, have a unique look. What makes them so different is the camera bar on the back of the phone and a dual color scheme; however, it is not for everyone. The Galaxy S21 FE is more like a traditional phone that doesn’t try to reinvent what smartphones should be (that’s Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, and here’s which one is better for you).

You don’t like Samsung’s software changes

Samsung is known for being a bit heavy-handed when it comes to changing the way Android looks and behaves. For some Android fans, it’s too much. With the Pixel 6 you get a phone that runs Android 12 with some subtle tweaks and features that are exclusive to Pixel phones (call screening tops the list for us). And you’ll also receive quarterly Pixel Drops that bring new features to your Pixel phone.

You really care about timely software updates

Before Galaxy fans get upset, we want to be clear: Samsung has gotten a lot better at releasing timely software updates for its phones. That said, no one can compete with how quickly Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6, receive monthly security updates and bug fixes, and are also the first phones to receive major software updates. For example, Pixel phones were the first to receive the update to Android 12, while companies like Samsung released the update a couple of months later.

In addition to getting important updates first, you can also participate in early beta testing of the next version of Android. This year, we expect Google to make Android 13 available for Pixel phones this spring before its official release.

You want more battery life

When it comes to battery life, the Pixel 6 battery beats the Galaxy S21 FE battery. It’s not by much, but there is definitely a difference. In our tests, both phones made it through a full day of use, but the Pixel 6 has plenty to spare, while the Galaxy S21 FE would have us nervously searching for a charger if we had plans out of the house at night.

You want the best Android camera

Google’s Pixel phones have always had one of the best cameras, if not the best camera, when it comes to smartphones. And with Google’s Pixel 6 that didn’t change. If anything, the company has once again reclaimed its crown, thanks to the impressive performance of the Pixel 6’s dual-camera setup. the Pixel 6. And like most other phones in this price range, you get wide-angle and ultra-wide lenses for capturing content.

If cost is your main deciding factor, you will surely be happy with the Pixel 6 ( USD$699 / MX$21,800). It’s a well-rounded phone that offers great battery life, timely software updates, and an impressive camera. For $100 more, you get a Samsung phone that has an impressive camera trick combined with deep integration with the rest of Samsung’s products.

Follow our social networks: Instagram, TwitterTelegram and Facebook.