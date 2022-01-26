who delighted Guardiola and surpassed Cristiano in the Premier

When it comes to free kicks, the Premier League has had great takers. However, there is one player who stands out from the rest these days, and that is that he is not even part of one of the “Big Six” in England. We are talking about midfielder James Ward-Prowse, from Southampton, a team that even fights in the second half of the Premier League table.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who played in the youth ranks for the Saints and remains in the roster, now as captain, is the active player with the most goals from free kicks in the history of the premier league with 12 in total. The last of them was scored 10 days ago, in the 3-1 defeat against wolverhampton. With that target Ward-Prowse he left behind none other than Manchester United’s Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo with 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes the ball in the Premier League during a Manchester United match Getty Images

And the English technique has not gone unnoticed even by the coach of the Man City Pep Guardiola. Before last Sunday’s game at St. Mary’s Stadium, which ended tied at one goal with goals from Walker-Peters and Laporte-, the Spanish surprised and chose Ward-Prowse as the best free kick taker in the world today.

“He’s the best free kick taker I’ve ever seen, the best in the world. There’s no better free kick taker than Ward-Prowse. And because of that maybe we forget the quality he has as a player, who also has a special quality.” , he said at a press conference.

The English midfielder even managed the feat of leaving Kevin DeBruynesoccer player Guardiola at Cityin second place among the best free kick takers, according to the Spaniard.

“[De Bruyne] He’s not a bad free kick shooter at all. He is the second,” he said.



In the current season, Ward-Prowse has scored two free throws for the Southampton on the premier league, which corresponds to 1/3 of his goals in the competition. He has 6 points in total.

In addition to having surpassed CR7 in this category, the Saints midfielder also equaled two other stars who also shone in the Premier League: Thierry Henry, former Arsenal player, and Gianfranco Zolawho shone with the shirt of the Chelsea. Both also have 12 goals.

At 27 years old, Ward-Prowse he still has the prospect of even trying to overtake the player at the top of the list: david beckham. The former player of United follow the lead, con 18 free kick goals scored in the Premier League.