Who is the new presenter of Despierta América?

Univision Venezuelan host Jessica Rodríguez joins the main presenting team of Univision’s “Despierta América.”

Univision Communications Inc., the leading Spanish-language content and media company in the United States, and the most trusted news source for Hispanics in the country, announced that Jessica Rodríguez has officially joined as co-host of “Despierta América,” the Univision’s highly tuned morning show. Rodríguez joins Karla Martínez, Alan Tacher, Satcha Pretto, Carlos Calderón, Raúl González, and Francisca Lachapel live Monday through Friday at 7 am ET/PT.

Previously, Rodríguez was a reporter and producer for the Emmy Award-winning morning show, where she hosted the popular daily segment ‘Revoltillo Digital.’ She began her career on “Despierta América” as an intern during the 2014 World Cup. Rodríguez has produced segments on entertainment, health, fashion, beauty, and cooking.

“Jessica Rodríguez is a young, dedicated and courageous journalist who represents a generation of immigrants who grew up in the United States watching Despierta América. I am proud that today he joins the group of presenters of the program,” said Luz María Doria, vice president and executive producer of Despierta América.

During her time on “Despierta América,” the two-time Emmy Award winner has conducted interviews with high-profile celebrities, including Mark Wahlberg, Whoopi Goldberg, Ryan Reynolds, The Rock, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Maluma, Thalía, among many others. others.

Jessica Rodríguez’s reaction on social networks after her new role in “Despierta América” ​​was announced

With the humility that characterizes her, Jessica Rodríguez spoke on her networks to express her gratitude to Univision for the opportunity they are giving her to be part of the team of main presenters of “Despierta América”, one of the most watched television productions by the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States.

Previously, Rodríguez was one of the entertainment collaborators and filled in for figures like Satcha Pretto and Karla Martínez while they were on vacation.

“What a thrill!! I see this and I don’t believe it ♥️ all the work was worth it, thanks to everyone who has been part of this! There are many…thank God 🙏🏼 and thanks to my colleagues for their beautiful words!” said the Venezuelan star on her Instagram profile after announcing her new professional role in Univision programming.

What you should know about “Despierta América”, the leading morning show in Univision programming

“Despierta América” is the most popular Spanish-language morning show in the country. A two-time Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Spanish-Language Morning Show, its high dose of entertainment and culturally relevant content has created a successful formula. Whether it’s breaking news, parenting tips, human interest stories, the weather forecast, or just starting the day with your drivers, the morning show provides the information you need to start the day.

The television show airs Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM Eastern Time.