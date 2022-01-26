will have 165 W fast charge

Related news

Nubia is close to launching the RedMagic 7, a gaming smartphone that, based on what has been leaked, could be a very important commitment in terms of hardware by the Chinese company, which would have provided it with features such as 18 GB of RAM or 165 W fast charging. Now, the official 165 W charger from the Chinese company has been leaked, which would confirm the presence of this feature in its future mobile.

Fast charging never seen before for the Nubia RedMagic 7

The predecessor of the Nubia Red Magic 7

As previous leaks had revealed, it seems that the ZTE Nubia RedMagic 7 will have the fastest charging on the market so far seen on a smartphone for sale, since other companies have presented faster solutions such as Xiaomi with its 200 W HyperCharge, although this has not been seen in mobile phones of the brand yet.

The charger has been leaked by EqualLeaks, and shows on its side a badge with your 165W power, that would be able to charge the mobile really fast, although it is something that also depends on its battery capacity, since the larger it is, the longer it will take. A figure of around 4,500 mAh is expected.

RedMagic 7 leak

Other filtered characteristics of the device are its versions, and it would arrive in models of 8, 12, 16 or 18 GB of RAM, a really high amount that triples that of other quite powerful smartphones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 would have been chosen to move this device, Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date which, without a doubt, is a great choice for a gaming mobile.

