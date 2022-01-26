With tremendous dental floss, Karol G conquered the Dominican Republic and showed off his rear

Once again the explosive Carol G shows again why it is El Makinón. The Colombian successfully completed her Bichota Tour 2021 tour through several cities in the United States. But this year started from the Dominican Republic where he made the stage vibrate using a strap dental floss that left his entire rear in sight.

We had already seen this outfit in beige and red tones, but now Karol G’s dental floss was black and with it he showed off his voluptuous rear and sang the songs that have taken her to the top of the urban genre music industry. Very removed from grief, La Bichota danced with her sexy corps de ballet, raising the temperature of all those who went to see her in the Dominican Republic.

Right there is Anuel AA’s new girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral. In fact, the ex of Carol G He was on the island enjoying a movie at the cinema with his new lover, while Karol G conquered the local public. It is noted that each one has already taken their path in matters of the heart.

Another of the outfits he wore Carol G at the concert in the Dominican Republic it was a rhinestone thong over the pants. This is one of the singer’s premieres, since she had never used it on stage before.

Some days ago, Carol G She arrived in a very short dress and almost showed beyond her legs to an NBA game. The Colombian arrived at the place holding hands with her best friend to watch the Lakers play and wreaked havoc in her wake. He also confirmed that he is already working on his new album. However, he did not want to answer the question if he would do some collaborations in it.

