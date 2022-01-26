Without Raúl Jiménez, Mexico is still dangerous: Jamaican coach

The selection technician Jamaica, Paul Hall, who will take charge of his first game of the tie after the dismissal of Theodore Whitmore at the beginning of December, he understands that the Mexican attack is not only Raúl Jiménez, so he does not trust that the attacker of the wolverhampton not available to play.

In the absence of Jimenez, the idea of Tata Martino is to place the twin as center forward, Rogelio Funes Mori, who has not scored since the eliminatory game against Honduras at the Azteca Stadium.

“(Raul) Jimenez is a great player; although he will not be, it is a team that has good dynamics, I think will come wanting not to loseThey want to win, it will be difficult and we respect it, but to respect it I have asked my players to face it with energy and desire,” he said at a press conference.

“I hope the attack of Mexico be dangerous, he has had several rivals over the last year, it’s not about the individual, but in possession, everyone goes to the ball, we need to be prepared and not be surprised by it.”

Hall understands that his team arrives with the victim role, but considers that his team can surprise if all his players are in the same plan and committed.

“The most important is not be so easily defeated and if we have a chance to win it, do it, we need all the players to be on the same plan, the players are engaged, it’s about being focused, the players know what they expect from these three games”, he asserted.

“Win the match It’s important, but not losing would be good, winning every game would be good, but we go game by game”.

Jamaicans will feel the spirit of their fans

This Thursday’s game Kingston It will be behind closed doors due to issues of the pandemic in the Caribbean country, so the players and coaching staff understand that it will be important to feel the warmth of the fans, even from a distance, in order to defeat Mexico.

“We know that the support of Jamaica is, the public, we feel the spirit, we feel the support, it is only having in mind the people supporting us, like the one who goes to the hotel, “he added.

all over town there is not a single ad that there will be a qualifying football match, Jamaica requires victory in order to maintain hope of at least qualifying for the Repechage, a defeat would complicate them too much.