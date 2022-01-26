Without Raúl Jiménez, the Mexican National Team arrived in Jamaica

Enrique Martinez Villar

Kington / Envoy / 25.01.2022





The Mexican team arrived in Jamaica to play the qualifying game against the Reggae Boyz at the National Stadium in Kingston, but he did it without Raúl Jiménez neither Cesar Monteswho stayed in Mexico, the first due to a right calf injury and the other for testing positive for covid-19.

The idea of ​​the coaching staff is that the striker recovers as soon as possible and be in next Sunday’s game against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium; in the case of Montes will be attentive to see how it evolves.

According to information obtained by Mediotiempo, there is a belief that could be a false positiveso a new test will be done.

The one who did make the trip was Hirving Lozano, who despite the fact that he will not play due to being suspended made the trip with the rest of the squad and will be one of the six players left out of the game.

A cold arrival in Kingston

The fact that there is no possibility of fans entering the stadium for this match made el Tri had nothing more than the reception of the media.

The first to get off the truck was Gerardo “Tata” Martino, with a serious face because he knows that a lot is at stake on this visit.

Most of the players arrived with a serious face and only a few jokes between Tecatito Corona and Alexis Vegawhat if he was surprised on arrival it was the horn of Uriel Antunawho usually plays loud music every time he gets off a bus.

In the entourage of the Tri Yon de Luisa also traveledpresident of the Mexican Soccer Federation, together with Ignacio Hierro, who is the sports director of the Mexican National Team.