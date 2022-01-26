Woman finds out she won the lottery from a spam email – People – Culture

There are those who very rarely check the spam folder of their email, because they know that only spam arrives there. However, there are occasions where the message it will change your life It is hidden among dozens of advertisements.

This is the story of Laura Spearsa 55-year-old woman from the state of Michigan, U.S, who had not found out that she was the winner of a lottery prize of 3 million dollars (approximately 11 billion Colombian pesos) for not entering that section of her email.

His case went around the world and went back viral on social networks.

On December 31, 2021, the Michigan Lottery draw was held and the protagonist of this story had bought a mega millions ticket on the website.

She matched five numbers to win $1 million. Also, she had the Megaplier to multiply her prize by three.

The big surprise when you open your spam box

Laura Spears was inspired to buy a ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot when she saw an ad on Facebook which said that the accumulated value did not stop rising.

Three weeks later he discovered that it was millionaire

“A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account (…) That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying that I had won a prize. . I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged into my Lottery account to confirm the email message. It’s all still so shocking to me that I actually won $3 million!” Spears told Michigan Lottery officials who broke the story on Jan. 21.

What will he do with his millionaire prize?

After the great surprise that she had opening her spam box, Laura Spears went to the Lottery headquarters last week and collected her prize.

She plans to share the profits with the family and retire early.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my bucket list. safe senders in case you’re ever lucky enough to get another grand prize email,” said Spears, who learned the lesson of not leaving that section of her email behind.

*With information from El Comercio / Peru (GDA)

​America Newspapers Group