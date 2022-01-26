World Cup 2022: what each South American team needs to qualify – International Soccer – Sports

In November, all the rivals in the tie played in favor of the Colombia selection. However, what before seemed like a fight between three teams, thinking that Ecuador had already escaped, now it is five and even six teams.

Peru and Bolivia got back into the fight; Uruguay, despite the fact that the campaign in the last four dates has been disastrous, is still one point from the classification zone, and even Paraguay, four from that zone, still has mathematical options and faces three of the teams that are there: Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

In that order of ideas, Colombia continues to depend on itself and will once again have two of those rivals with whom it is fighting for qualification in Barranquilla: on Friday, in the next day, they will face Peru, and then, in March, they will receive to Bolivia, a rival that has never taken points from them playing as a visitor. And close against colero, Venezuela.

This is the threshold to qualify for the World Cup

Historically, the account of 27 points, that is, those that each team has at home, was the theoretical limit for classification. If that measurement is maintained, Ecuador, third with 23, is very close to qualifying. And they have two home games left, although they will be against the two teams that are already qualified for Qatar 2022, Brazil and Argentina. As a visitor, they face Peru and Paraguay, two of those who are in that fight.

Precisely, that factor, that there are several crosses between the teams that still aspire to qualify, makes the classification threshold lower. Today, the fourth, which is Colombia, has only 40.47 percent of the disputed points. If that projection is maintained, the direct classification would be in the area of ​​22 points. Very short.

What teams need to reach qualification

Thus, Colombia would qualify by winning the two remaining games at home, against Peru and Bolivia, but since they are level on points with the Peruvians, they need a good goal difference. Chile and Uruguay, with 16, would need six more. Bolivia, with 15, and Paraguay, with 13, would be forced to add as visitors, in addition to winning everything in their stadiums. And Venezuela does not reach 22 in any way.

Two key dates are coming in five days. On Tuesday of next week we will have to shuffle again.

