Wrap up warm: New York prepares for a very cold Wednesday night with clear skies | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

hopes that the advice very to theapprove as soon as possible.íctor: we return with jeúsópez, of the guardians of thewind.accepted monitoring step byapproximates. which are astra andthe trajectories?jeús: if your course is towardsour area, the uncertaintyis born in the trajectory, a turnto the east marks thedifference, a turn towardsindifference.stay in the low 20’sfreezing temperatures,don’t walk on this ice becauseWe don’t know how thick it is.the north wind dragsarctic air mass andthermal sensation is feltmuch more cold, it feels inthe low figures. inrecent news 5th, and jfklikewise and 10th in new jerseyI find myself watching thestep by step stormfind areas two thestorm goes with thistrajectory, the accumulatedthey were minors. impactswe will feel them powerfulwinds also, floodscoastal. the route is wherethere is that uncertainty. thestorm keeps on goingthe area with was. our areatri-state means that theaccumulated snow will bemuch more and the impacts willbe stronger with winds,coastal flooding andsignificant accumulation. theamerican model indicates upthe European model maintains littlego towards our area andalso after 1 foot,saying the accumulated is lying.if you hear anything about that, it’slie.we will keep iton Thursday, the high at 43.for Friday the 36th, Saturday