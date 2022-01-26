XXI Century Medicine Award in Aesthetic Medicine for Dr. Raquel Fernández De Castro, on behalf of the Fercasy clinic

A discipline that allows to achieve the physical well-being of people is aesthetic medicine. Nowadays, comprehensive health care It is not only related to aspects of internal functioning, but also to appearance and physical appearance. Therefore, there are different beauty clinics made up of experts and creditors of great developments and advances in the field.

Dr. Raquel Fernández De Castro, through her Fercasy clinic located in Madrid, positions herself as one of the most important and recognized in the sector in Spain. rejuvenation procedures and lifting facial that he carries out have allowed him to win the XXI Century Medicine Award in Aesthetic Medicineamong other important acknowledgments of the medium.

The recognition of Dr. Fercasy

Raquel Fernández De Castro is a recognized Aesthetic Doctor in Spain thanks to the awards obtained throughout his career and his excellent reputation. She has multiple studies and preparation in the field, she is licensed with honor cum laude in Medicine from the Universidad Iberoamericana de Santo Domingo, specialist in Family Medicine and Aesthetic Medicine and is currently training in EMBA at the EAE Business School.

During her career, Dr. Fercasy has managed to consolidate one of the most important and recognized teams in the field of aesthetics that have led her to become one of the best medical-aesthetics in the country since 2019, when she was awarded the recognition of XXI Century Medicine. During her evening, the Doctor thanked her parents especially for having supported her studies in medicine, her friends, her partner and each of the teachers and tutors she has had throughout her life. her trajectory. “This award is not for me but for my parents and all my colleagues,” she concluded.

A year later, in 2020, he received the award as best doctor in Aesthetic Medicine in Spain by Doctoraliawhich continues to recognize and position it in the aesthetic medicine sector as a world leader in aesthetic procedures.

The philosophy of the Fercasy clinic

This Aesthetic Medicine center was born as an initiative of Dr. Raquel Fernández De Castro, who wanted to have a space specialized in aesthetic medicine and treatments for the care and rejuvenation of the skin, with the philosophy that physical care is a vital part of comprehensive body care. Following this philosophy, it focuses on the satisfaction and wishes of each of its clients so that through their procedures and work, they achieve their objectives in a short period of time, but with long-lasting and effective results.





