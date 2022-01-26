“You have the most evil woman by your side”, the message from the relatives of Georgina Rodríguez to Cristiano Ronaldo

They assure that Georgina is ashamed of her relatives and has turned her back on them since she met fortune and fame next to the soccer player.

Just days after the premiere of her first reality show, Georgina Rodríguez has received strong criticism from her family. They have rant and revealed, what in their opinion, is the true identity of the now influencer.

Jesús Hernández, brother of Georgina’s mother, took the trouble to launch a tremendous bomb about how evil Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner has been. The statements were published in the English newspaper The Sun in a note signed by journalist Gerard Couzens.

Unmissable: Frida Sofía was arrested and after knowing the crimes she committed, she has caused outrage among the followers

“She may feel ashamed and consider herself better than us because we don’t live in the same luxuries. But I have never asked him for anything. She has only called us once or twice since it came to light that she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo,” Hernandez said.

Jesús alleges that despite the fact that he raised her after his father, Jorge Rodríguez, a former soccer player born in Argentina, was arrested and imprisoned for the crime of cocaine trafficking in Spain, she forgot all the sacrifices he made. to get it going.

“I was in charge of supporting Georgina and her sister, buying clothes for them, paying for electricity and water. I did everything. Georgina lived with me during her adolescence until the day my brother-in-law was sent back to his country.”

I also reproach Georgina for not telling them that her father had died in prison of a stroke at the age of 70, when he was extradited to Argentina.

“No one told us that Jorge had died, I don’t know why Georgina didn’t tell us. I tried to communicate with her. I have written on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Facebook: ‘You have the most evil women by your side’ and ‘If you want to know more, contact me and I will tell you’, he said.

Don’t stop reading: Former employee of Prince Andrew reveals the “strange” training she received to work with him

To the conquest of Netflix

The reality show about the life of Georgina Rodríguez, influencer and partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, will arrive on Netflix on January 27, as revealed by the platform.

“Soy Georgina” will premiere worldwide that day and promises to reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known part to the most personal.

“We will live with her her day to day life, her motherhood, her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, her travels, her parties… we will discover her true friendships, her wishes and desires, her high moments and her low ones. We will find out who Georgina Rodríguez really is”, the platform pointed out about this project produced by Komodo Studio.

With more than 28 million followers on Instagram, Georgina is a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. “On January 27 we will be able to see her most personal facet, an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines,” added the platform.

In a promotional video of the program, Georgina herself appears, dressed in black, on gold letters with her name: “Many know my name. Few know who I am,” says the 27-year-old, who has a daughter with the footballer and is pregnant with twins.