3 mobiles to “call and that’s it” with a lot of battery to replace the landline of your business

Can you live without a landline? Yes, your business only needs a basic mobile with a lot of battery.

Fixed lines no longer have the same presence as before in homes and businesses. Moreover, in most cases, they are totally expendable. The emergence of virtual mobile operators, has done nothing but cheapen the market, so a fixed line can be completely replaced by one of the ones they offer us. In addition, it is very common for certain companies, not necessarily to be an MVNO, to offer us an additional mobile line at zero or very low cost. Why not take advantage of it as a “landline” for your business?

The advantages are numerous, you would be saving the installation of the line, in addition to the charge for its maintenance. To start a business, it is not necessary to have a landline. Also, if what you want is to look for a totally basic terminal, only for calls, and that you can use it for that purpose, these are 3 of the best proposals that you can buy on Amazon. These are exclusively mobile phones that do not have additional smartphone functions, that is, you will not be able to download applications or use it to have WhatsApp. From now on, it can become your landline phone at a much lower price.

Don’t get ripped off: how to know when a company or freelancer needs a website

3 mobiles for calls only and save on the landline

Panasonic KX-TU155

Perhaps it is the proposal that is more like a landline phone, however, it is a mobile phone. Panasonic offers us a device that only makes and receives calls, but the most interesting thing is that it has a charging base to always have it at our disposal. The screen is in color and the keys are large. It incorporates wired headphones, with the typical 3.5 mm Jack input. Thanks to this addition, you can take calls while you continue working in your office. Although it is not a phone with the most innovative appearance, Since it is aimed at older people, it will more than meet your needs. To tell the truth, any mobile phone that we use to replace a landline does not need more, and this Panasonic model more than meets the mark.

Know more: Panasonic KX-TU155

Nokia 105

Without a doubt, it is the cheapest option. The Nokia brand, originally from Finland, brings a small, compact and very resistant mobile phone. It has its own operating system that allows you to install WhatsApp on it, albeit with a few detours. It has a color screen, physical keyboard, the famous snake game… It is a mobile phone that almost all of us would use as a secondary device, but that can perfectly serve as a landline phone. In addition, it has dual SIM. You can’t ask for more for money either, besides, it’s not a phone designed for older people, you know, with keys that are too big. Even if at some point you want to disconnect from your smartphone during the weekend, you will only have to place the card and forget about notifications until Monday morning.

Know more:Nokia 105

TTfone Jupiter 2 TT850

Although it is a phone designed for older people, there is no doubt that this proposal is very interesting. To begin with, because is able to spend a week on Stand By. Next, because it has a charging base, ideal if you have a home office or have a place to leave your phone in an accessible way at all times. Operation has no secrets, put the card and that’s it. Keep in mind that this is a phone exclusively for sending and receiving calls, since it does not support any additional connectivity. But it is about that, about having an economical solution that you can use as a landline.

Know more: TTfone Jupiter 2 TT850

Other alternatives to not have a landline

If you are going to start a business and you do not want to contract a fixed telephone line or buy another device, the best option is to look in the drawers. Yes, who does not have an old phone that they no longer use? Regardless of the state of the battery, which can be replaced or always have that phone plugged into the network, it is a good idea to avoid having to invest in a fixed line. As we have mentioned previously, any MVNO call-only line may be more than enough to have that service. In addition, you are giving a new life to a device that you had already forgotten.

The 6 best mobiles of 200 euros for freelancers and companies The 6 best mobiles of 200 euros for freelancers and…

Mobile devices used only for calling are always cheap, a very favorable point if you want to start a business. It is already known that economic difficulties and troubles are always present at the beginning. If you are able to do the math and think about what you are going to save by hiring a fixed line, you will probably be able to take the step and do without it, replacing it with a mobile phone that does the same function.

Related topics: Mobiles, Chinese mobiles, Pro, Technology

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!