5 keys this Thursday in the Stock Market By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced yesterday that there would be an interest rate hike in the United States “soon”, but without specifying the date. However, the consensus still expects this moment to be in .

Today we will know the quarterly GDP in the United States.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies fall this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. The Fed, diffuse; today, quarterly GDP in the United States

There was: The first, that Powell was categorical and specifically announced that the rate hike would be at the organization’s meeting next March. The second, that he did not make it clear. And the Fed chairman opted for .

However, he did announce that the balance reduction will begin when rates are raised.

Today, macro attention is focused on the United States. It is expected to increase by 5.5%.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Today Apple (NASDAQ:), Visa (NYSE:), Mastercard (NYSE:) or McDonald’s (NYSE:), among others, present their figures.

3. New crypto break

The cryptocurrency sector stops the bullish streak. He is trading at $35,000 and he at $2,300.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. The falls 3.1%, the Hong Kong leaves 2.6% and loses 1.1%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday mixed. The closings of (-0.1%), (+0.02%) and (-0.3%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the and the .

In the United States we will know the and the .