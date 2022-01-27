5 keys this Thursday in the Stock Market By Investing.com

Admin 21 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 15 Views


©Reuters.

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced yesterday that there would be an interest rate hike in the United States “soon”, but without specifying the date. However, the consensus still expects this moment to be in .

Today we will know the quarterly GDP in the United States.

Follow the season of business results.

Cryptocurrencies fall this morning.

These are the five factors that investors should take into account today when making their decisions:

1. The Fed, diffuse; today, quarterly GDP in the United States

There was: The first, that Powell was categorical and specifically announced that the rate hike would be at the organization’s meeting next March. The second, that he did not make it clear. And the Fed chairman opted for .

However, he did announce that the balance reduction will begin when rates are raised.

Today, macro attention is focused on the United States. It is expected to increase by 5.5%.

2. Business results

Business earnings season continues. Today Apple (NASDAQ:), Visa (NYSE:), Mastercard (NYSE:) or McDonald’s (NYSE:), among others, present their figures.

3. New crypto break

The cryptocurrency sector stops the bullish streak. He is trading at $35,000 and he at $2,300.

4. Asia and American Stock Market

Negative sign today in the main Asian indices. The falls 3.1%, the Hong Kong leaves 2.6% and loses 1.1%.

As for Wall Street, the market ended yesterday mixed. The closings of (-0.1%), (+0.02%) and (-0.3%) stand out.

5. Macro data

Among the main macroeconomic references, the , the and the .

In the United States we will know the and the .

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

SpaceX: a rocket from Elon Musk’s company is on a collision course with the Moon

2 hours image source, Reuters Caption, A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved