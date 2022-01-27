A policeman feared by drug traffickers, General Ramón Sabillon, will be the new Minister of Security in Honduras | News Univision Latin America

Five years after he fled Honduras under threat, former National Police Chief Ramón Sabillón was appointed Thursday as the country’s new security minister by President-elect Xiomara Castro.
The appointment comes hours before Castro takes power as the first female president of Honduras, and just weeks after Sabillón returned from exile in the United States, kneeling to symbolically touch the ground outside the San Pedro Sula airport. where he was received as a hero.
“I left with a backpack on my back and only with the hope of living,” said Sabillón, at the airport on January 2 amid a crowd of supporters.
“Now we have a lady who had the same experience,” she added, referring to when Castro’s family went into exile after the 2009 coup that ousted her husband, former President Manuel ‘Mel’ Zelaya.
During his time as head of the National Police, Sabillón became famous by capturing several of the country’s biggest drug traffickers, results that, according to him, caused him to be fired by President Juan Orlando Hernández.
In an ironic twist of fate, one of Sabillón’s first tasks as minister could be to coordinate the capture of Hernández, who is expected to be charged with drug trafficking by US prosecutors when he leaves office on January 27.
Sabillón’s appointment is seen as a nod to the importance of cooperation between Honduras and the United States on security matters.
” Xiomara Castro will not be able to find a better man than Sabillón“said former DEA agent Mike Vigil. “He is a decent and honest man who has tried to do what is best for Honduras. He is going to need people like him to clean up the country. And he will help rebuild trust with the United States and bring financial aid.”
Sabillón was appointed head of the national police in December 2013, replacing the controversial Juan Carlos ‘El Tigre’ Bonilla, who did not enjoy the trust of US agencies at the time, and who has since been charged with drug trafficking and criminal charges. weapons-related charges by US prosecutors.
Mistrust of Bonilla had stalled efforts to capture wanted drug traffickers for extradition to the United States, former U.S. and Honduran officials in the fight against drug trafficking told Univision News.
“Contrast [Sabillón] with Bonilla, and it’s night and day,” said a former DEA agent familiar with the investigations in Honduras.
While Bonilla had tried to interfere in the work of counternarcotics officers, Sabillon let them do their jobs and provided support when requested.
During the following year, the first seven drug traffickers were captured for extradition, including important targets such as Héctor “Don H” Fernández, as well as the brothers Miguel Arnulfo and Luis Valle Valle.
The capture of these last two, who were the largest drug traffickers in the country, shook President Hernández and led to the removal of Sabillón two months later, in December 2014.
Julián Arístides: the former anti-drug czar
In 2016, various media outlets published purported internal police documents related to the 2009 assassination of former Honduran drug czar Julián Arístides González. The documents implicated a number of police officials in the murder.
Sabillón was not involved in the crime, but in an alleged attempt to file the investigation. But he denounced the documents as false and said it was an attempt to tarnish his reputation by the government.
The documents have since come under increased scrutiny and are now believed to have been manipulated for political purposes.
“I have no faith or confidence in the veracity of these documents or at least in the authenticity of their original text,” said Víctor Meza, director of the non-governmental institution, CEDOH (Centro de Documentación de Honduras), who was coordinator of a commission of police reform between 2012 and 2014.
“Many of these texts of those documents have been altered, they have been manipulated, they have been modified according to the interests of each police chief who arrived,” he added.
Shortly after, Sabillón revealed that when he spoke with the Valle Valle brothers after his capture, they told him that political reasons were the reason why the government did not go after drug traffickers aligned with the ruling National Partyincluding Alexander Ardón and Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Hernández, brother of President Hernández and a legislator at the time.
Time has shown that it was true. In October 2019, Tony Hernandez was convicted of drug trafficking and weapons-related charges in federal court in New York.
“At last justice is done”: Hondurans in New York celebrate the conviction of President Juan Orlando Hernández’s brother
During the trial, prosecutors outlined what they called “drug trafficking sponsorsby the State,” which depended on the protection of President Hernández, who was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the case. One of the key witnesses was Ardón, who turned himself in to US authorities in March 2019 and has since convicted of drug trafficking.
As a result of the complaints made by Sabillón, he said that started receiving threats and accused the Honduran government of cutting back on the security detail to which he was entitled as a former head of the national police. Aware of what had happened to Arístides and others who had spoken out against the country’s powerful drug traffickers, Sabillón made the decision to flee.
“I felt very sorry for General Sabillon,” Vigil said. “He tried to draw public opinion’s attention to the corruption and drug trafficking that took place under Hernández’s mandate and he finds that it is the government’s objective.”
Five years later, the election of Xiomara Castro marked the end of a dozen years of National Party rule, opening the door for Sabillón to return to Honduras, grey-haired, bearded and vindicated.