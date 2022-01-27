Abinader highlights that while in the US and England there have been food shortages in the DR, production increased

President Luis Abinader highlighted this Thursday that while in countries such as the United States and England there have been food shortages due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, in the Dominican Republic production has increased.

The president described this as an achievement and stressed that if agricultural production had not increased in the country, the prices of the products were higher, At the same time, he stressed that the Dominican Republic is working every day to mitigate the effects of inflation, which according to local authorities is mainly due to external factors.

The president offered these statements during a press conference at the National Palace where the achievements of the agricultural sector during this administration were presented.

In the activity, the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, explained that in the 2020-2021 period, agricultural production increased significantly.

The minister said that in that period the production of rice, bananas, chickens, eggs, potatoes, cassava, milk and other foods increased. The only agricultural products that have decreased production in the country are garlic and pork, Cruz said.