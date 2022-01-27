Adama Traoré closed his signing with Barcelona, ​​sources assure ESPN

Raúl Jiménez is close to losing one of his best partners in attack at Wolverhampton and that is that Traoré is close to becoming a Barcelona player

BARCELONA — Barcelona is very close to closing the loan of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore until the end of the season, sources from the Catalan club confirmed to ESPN.

Barça will have the option of making the signing of the Spanish international definitive next summer for an amount close to 30 million euros.

Adama Traoré has formed one of the most fearsome offensive duos in the Premier League along with Raúl Jiménez. Getty Images

Traoré, 26, returns to the Camp Nou after almost seven years and having been a coach at La Masía, as ESPN announced yesterday. In this way he becomes the club’s third January signing after the arrivals of Dani Alves and Ferran Torres.

If Barça decides to sign Traoré in the summer, the operation could be compensated if Wolverhampton executes a clause of 30 million euros to keep Francisco Trincao as their property.

Both players are represented by Jorge Mendes, who also oversaw Nelson Semedo’s €30m move from Barcelona to Wolves in 2020.

Barça coach Xavi Hernández has been interested in reinforcing the team’s attack since he took over in November.

Ferran Torres arrived from Manchester City for €55m earlier this month, but an injury to Ansu Fati has accelerated the need to sign more reinforcements.

Juventus loan striker Álvaro Morata is also a target, but sources tell ESPN that it is proving difficult to reach an agreement with his home club, Atlético Madrid, which competes with Barça for a place among the four first in LaLiga to reach places in the Champions League.

Aston Villa paid €10m for Traoré in 2015. After a year in the Midlands, he joined Middlesbrough in 2016 and Wolves paid around €20m in 2018.

During three and a half seasons with the Premier League team, he played 154 games, scored 11 goals and gained international recognition with Spain, with whom he played eight games and went to Euro 2020, although in the last season he has come less .