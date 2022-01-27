Adama Traoré has an arrangement with Barcelona and would leave Wolverhampton

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.01.2022 08:33:41





Raul Jimenez will be left without his partner in the wolverhampton: Adama Traoré will sign with Barcelona in the next few hours. The newspaper Mundo Deportivo affirms that the agreement between the Catalan club and the Spanish player is a fact and would be announced this friday.

The arrival of I brought responds to the need of Barcelona for signing an offensive player, especially given the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembeleso that Xavi Hernández gave the go-ahead so that the footballer of the wolveswho, by the way, was trained in the culé quarry.

The post details that Adama Traoré’s representative was at the Ciutat Esportiva to finalize the last details of the signing of the player, who according to reports lowered their financial claims to return to Barca.

Adama Traoré is on vacation

The still player of wolverhampton He is on vacation with his family in dubaitaking advantage of the soccer break that there is for the FIFA datealthough it could hasten his return for his imminent presentation with the FC Barcelona.

The 26-year-old player would be looking favorably on his return to Barcelona since he considers that could favor him to be in the sights of the Spanish National Teamand thus join the selective, since he has the dream of disputing the Qatar World Cup 2022.