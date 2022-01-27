Adamari López and Alaïa practice intense taekwondo session after recovering from covid-19

After recently recovering from covid-19, Adamari López and Alaïa practice an intense taekwondo session. Mother and daughter enjoy their time together staying active with martial arts classes.

Ever since the “Friends and Rivals” actress set out to change her lifestyle and thus be healthier for her daughter, she has kept moving with different sports, either dancing or practicing martial arts. Adamari López recently shared a video in which she appears training with Alaia.

In the video, the six-year-old girl appears holding a leaf up while Adamari Lopez he kicks into the air to reach her. The soap opera actress comes out on stage wearing the white taekwondo uniform without removing her mask.

Adamari López makes it clear that she would do everything for her daughter, including practicing sports in which she is not considered skilled at all. “It seems that taekwondo is not my thing. Anything to accompany Alaïa”, he wrote in the publication.

The “reel” was quickly filled with positive comments from her fans, encouraging the host to continue practicing to improve. “With a warrior attitude, everything is possible. You have achieved things more difficult than this art”, “Do not believe it! Keep it up. I started a year ago (at 48) and I’m already a blue belt. Keep going” Y “Keep taking advantage of it, it has its advantages”, were some of the highlights.

See here the video of Adamari López and Alaïa: