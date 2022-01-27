Adamari López and Toni Costa in BATTLE, For Alaïa? Here is the reason for your competition

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa They established themselves as one of the most beloved couples in the middle, which increased when they became parents of Alaia.

Unfortunately, last year the stars announced their separation without giving further details, although they remained in good terms for the daughter they have in common.

Related news

So on different occasions, they have been seen live together since then for certain celebrations or to carry out some activities with the little one.

IG @alaia

A few weeks ago, they also showed the great chemistry they have on the dance floor in the program “That’s how you dance”where Ada served as a judge and they were accompanied by their daughter.

On this occasion, the former couple once again showed their best steps with a choreographybut each with their own team and shared it on their Instagram accounts.

On the one hand, Tony showed his talent with the Brothers Twinzwho delighted their followers with the most sensual steps.

While on the other hand, the driver was accompanied by her colleagues from “today“Nicole Suarez and Chiqui Baby in the forums of said program.

Although, each one did it with different objectives, the Spaniard for his profession and Ada just to have fun with her companions.

Whatever the goal of their dances, they both earned applause and praise-filled messages from their fans.

Follow the USA Herald in Google newsGo ahead CLICK HERE

amv