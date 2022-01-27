Adamari López “practices” Taekwondo just like Alfredo Adame

Adamari López practices Taekwondo at Adame’s school? | Instagram

Looking extremely flirtatious and above all tender in a video shared by the actress Adamari López, she is seen practicing a little taekwondo, it seems that he could have gone to the same school that the actor and businessman Alfredo Adame.

Very proud to accompany her daughter Alaïa, the famous host of the Hoy Día program, she was very focused on her training.

He posted this video on his official Instagram account 6 hours ago, in it you can see that Adamari Lopez He wears a Dobok, that’s what the outfit that taekwondoines wear is called, it consists of three parts, pants, jacket and belt.

It may interest you: Today he integrates the driver of the competition, Come the Joy?

In the case of the flirtatious actress, host and model, her belt is white, this shows that she is a beginner, as for her daughter, who accompanied her, was already an orange belt.

The orange belt is the second that is given to students when they stop being a yellow belt, it is said that this reflects the fertile land that will later sprout as a plant, in total there are 24 belts from yellow to black.

Adamari López accompanies her daughter in each of her activities | instagram adamarilopez



Adamari Lopez She was practicing with her daughter some of the kicks that are taught in the discipline, to do so she was leaning to guide herself on a kind of plastic sheet that her daughter was holding, so that she gave some kicks both from the side and from the front.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE ENTERTAINING VIDEO.

In his description he wrote that Taekwondo was definitely not his thing, however, he would do anything to support his daughter, probably this type of training is sometimes also done with parents so that they can see the progress of their children and see that training is not as easy as it seems.

Alfredo Adama and his Taekwondo school, did it help you?

Surely you have already heard the altercation that Alfredo Adame had with a young woman and her partner on public roads, it was apparently a confrontation in which the actor ended up on the floor on several occasions.

Several Internet users immediately began to launch memes referring to the Taekwondo school where Alfredo Adame was supposedly a black belt, something that was immediately noticed according to the comments, that he did not know how to defend himself anywhere.

One of the best known memes was that they closed the school that the actor had attended to train and thus win a confrontation against Carlos Trejo, with whom he has long had strong conflicts.