Aeroméxico will defend restructuring in New York bankruptcy court | WORLD

A U.S. bankruptcy court will begin considering Grupo Aeroméxico’s proposed reorganization plan on Thursday, as the Mexican airline battles minor creditors who allege unfair treatment in a hearing likely to last several days.

Aeroméxico, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York in June 2020, will present its proposal to Judge Shelley Chapman, which would inject new capital into the company and convert Apollo Global Management, a frequent investor. in companies in difficulty, in the largest shareholder.

Although the airline has gotten the support it says it needs from its multiple creditor groups, some continue to say the plan should not go through unless smaller ones, some of whom may see only pennies on the dollar, are better compensated.

Chapman has set aside several days for the hearing, so it’s likely he won’t rule on the proposal on Thursday. If it finally approves the deal, Aeroméxico – one of the three main Latin American airlines that declared bankruptcy during the pandemic – will be able to emerge from bankruptcy.

The plan, according to the Mexican company, would reduce its debt by US$1 billion and save some 13,000 jobs. But smaller creditors argue that it is unduly beneficial to existing shareholders, including Delta Air Lines Inc and four board members, at their expense.

Delta and the four Mexican players are expected to keep some shares in the reorganized company. Delta, which is expected to own about 20% of the company after the restructuring, has said approval of the plan is critical to maintaining its long-term relationship with Aeroméxico.