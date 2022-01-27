Air nightmare in New York

One of the collected comments reads like this. “You feel the same as if you had an elephant sitting on your chest.” That image, which shows a heavy load, even for the cachazodos, sums up a state of mind among New Yorkers. Especially those who reside in lower Manhattan and on the West Side, where non-essential helicopter flights are concentrated, which are the ones that fly tourists over skyscrapers or transport the rich to airports or their Hamptons mansions.

Although that urban soundtrack is irritating –and the hum of the propellers is a joke–, in this city it has always been accepted to pay a price in decibels to live there. A fairly repeated question in the conversations of European expatriates, generally from a good level of existence, consists of this issue: Is your apartment noisy?

Stop the Chop demands that only essential flights (police, health) be allowed, which, they say, represent 5%

Kathi, a resident of the Upper West Side (96th Street and Amsterdam Avenue), illustrates this with her answer. “Why do you live in Manhattan if you can’t stand the noise?”

Yes, it is true, but the pandemic has opened the eyes and the sonic sense of many residents of this metropolis. During the hardest time of the covid, a strange silence reigned in that closed New York, only punctuated by the sirens of the ambulances. The chirping of birds was heard. To which a certain reopening took place, the citizens who do rest and sleep in the supposed city that does not sleep – piece of cliché! and legendary fake news – understood how annoying these low-flying aircraft are and how unnecessary they are in the vast majority of cases.

Complaints for these nuisances skyrocketed in 2021, more than 22,000, especially in Manhattan, and tripled the records of 2019. This was influenced by the fact that many residents worked from home. They discovered that tremendous penalty.

This is how the meaning of Stop the Chop (cut the wings) is understood, a non-profit organization that seeks to limit the flight of helicopters to the essential ones, which represent only around 5% of the total, they say. To achieve this goal, it has opened a campaign to collect signatures on the Internet.

The catalog of harmful effects is specified on its website. He maintains that it is bad for the city for security reasons. “The incessant unnecessary noise about our homes, parks and open spaces undermines the urban oases we need as respite from dense streets,” he clarifies.

Other negative effects are suffered by businesses, an issue in which they allude to the devaluation of buildings; the environment, by producing 430,000 grams of carbon dioxide per hour; and public health.

“An excess of helicopter traffic creates extreme noise that is believed to cause a wide range of serious physical and mental problems,” it indicates in that last section. “It can also impair memory, reading and speech understanding, and reduces cognitive ability in children and adults,” he insists, despite not citing scientific studies.

Stop the Chop, which brings together New York and New Jersey, has held protests at heliports in lower Manhattan, three in all, catering to the demand of tourists and local commuters.

Not counting flights originating and ending on the other side of the Hudson River, Andy Rosenthal, president and treasurer of that organization, stresses that there are some 60,000 annual flights at these three facilities. This means a total of 120,000 operations (takeoff and landing), about thirteen per hour, according to his calculations, which fly over a very limited geographic radius of New York.

“There is no control over the situation,” remarks Melissa Elstein, secretary and spokesperson. “I hear the noise 20 blocks before I see them,” she stresses. “In some places in the metropolitan area there is a sound that reminds of a war zone,” she laments.

Board member Adrian Benepe remarks that this is “like the Wild West, and the helicopter business has seen an opportunity to position itself against the collapse of ground transportation.” This is the price of the global success of the Big Apple.