Aleida Núñez comes out in defense of her millionaire suitor

Aleida Núñez (Mexico Agency) / Aleida Núñez with partner (Courtesy)

Aleida Núñez celebrated her 41st birthday and businessman Bubba Saulsbury pampered her with a huge arrangement of red flowers during her presentation as the new queen of Mariachi.

While the actress continues to provoke all kinds of comments about the relationship she has with the 51-year-old American, especially because of her partner’s physique, Aleida came to her defense and assured that it is what she least notices about a man.

“I as a woman can conquer me, I can fall in love with the essence, with the way of being, with the way of conquering me, we cannot judge people for their overweight, what I personally admire about him is his intelligence, it is his perseverance, he is a person who has been running a very important company in the United States for many years,” he explained.

In the same way, Núñez defended herself from the people who today point her out for having a “sugar daddy”. “I am completing many years of career, and the truth does not offend me, it makes me laugh, because you already know what I have worked on, it does not offend me or him either, because he is a person who is at the business level and knows that he does not You don’t have to do any of that to win me over.”

Aleida Núñez / Mexico Agency

Together, the artist faced the memes and ridicule she has received on social networks for this relationship, especially since she is now known as “Santa Aleida” and they have even dedicated a prayer to her so that people can find a partner like hers. .

“Hey! We should pray every day, but to thank life that we are alive, that we are healthy, and if God and Divinity also give us the blessing of being able to have beautiful beings by our side, then that It’s amazing,” he said.

Aleida Nuñez / Courtesy

To end the interview, Aleida Núñez denied being with Bubba Saulsbury for economic interest and sent a message to her detractors.

“I tell them to live their lives and let me live mine, I’m having a great time, believe me, I’m not worried at all, on the contrary, I wish you also find a person who pampers you,” she concluded.

Continue reading the story

I CAN INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Anna Faris has had to find a life outside of the cinema