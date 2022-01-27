Aleida Núñez had a birthday and her millionaire boyfriend surprised her with this romantic detail

With 2 thousand red roses and a giant cake, the Mexican actress Aleida Núñez received his 41st birthday.

The surprise was from her boyfriend, the Texan businessman Bubba Saulsbury, 51 years old, with whom he left year-end vacation to Dubai.

“Celebrating my birthday, thank you very much for the detail bubba”, the artist shared yesterday on her social networks, with images of the surprises that her partner gave her.

READ: This is the Texan oil tanker who conquered the actress Aleida Núñez

Nunez, originally from the municipality of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, finished her last television project last year, “The Mexican and El Güero”, where he shared credits with Itatí Cantoral, Juan Soler and Jacqueline Andere.

After his fabulous vacation in Dubai with Bubba Saulsbury, the actress was criticized on social networks, because while her boyfriend showed off his stay with her, the famous preferred to remain reserved.