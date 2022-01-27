Alejandra Guzmán is hospitalized again for polymers

Mexico City.- The singer Alejandra Guzmán was hospitalized to be intervened by polymers after having overcome the contagion by Covid.

Although La Guzmán has already come out of the second coronavirus infection, she was hospitalized to perform surgery number 41 on her buttocks.

According to journalist Ana María Alvarado, Covid-19 would have affected the area as it was a weakened part of her body, which the virus attacked, causing an infection that required surgery.

“Alejandra Guzmán today went to the hospital again because of these biopolymers that were injected into her. They were telling me that as a result of Covid, which attacks your weak areas, the polymer accumulated again, that caused infections, very high temperatures and the The doctor told her: ‘it’s time to go back into the operating room.’ She already knows, she already recognizes the symptoms and knows that it’s time to run to the doctor and the worst thing is that this will accompany her all her life,” said Alvarado.

La Guzmán is currently in the midst of several complicated situations, as her daughter Frida Sofía was arrested in the United States for disturbing public order and resisting arrest.

The order to enter the hospital was unexpected, so he had to cancel the call to record the video of Sex, modesty and tears.

In an interview in 2021 for Yordi Rosado, Alejandra Guzmán revealed that she had undergone a total of 40 surgeries to try to stop the damage caused by polymer injections in her buttocks.

“It has been a long, long process. I began to realize that I was not in good health when I was in London making a record. There I could no longer walk and I began to feel very bad, with a terrible fever. Your skin, it turns black and hard as a stone and the plastic did not allow my skin to stick to my skin, “he explained.

She also shared that her situation was so serious that she had to sign a document authorizing experiments to be carried out on her to try to save her life and that she would not sue if the results were not favorable.

Alejandra Guzmán was injected with methyl methacrylate between the subdermis and the muscle as a way to enlarge the buttocks at the Valentina Albornoz clinic, which had previous complaints for the same reasons.

Although they extracted the substance from both buttocks and the coccyx, not all of it could be removed and at the time 10% remained in his body, which has been removed little by little in the subsequent interventions.