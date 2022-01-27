Alfredo Adame fight; woman denies version of the actor. VIDEO

Once it went viral on social media, street fight held by Alfredo Adame with a couple in Mexico Cityfor an alleged road accident. The driver made his appearance in different TV programs where stated that he suffered an extortion attempt by their aggressors and that even one of these stole a chain during the struggle.

However, before the statements of Alfredo Adame, showed up the woman who had the outburst with the also actor, where claimed that he is lying, added to the fact that the fight took place because the actor shocked them and that just now eis trying to divert attention with his sayings.

“No, we didn’t hit your car. It was the opposite, right now everything the man (Alfredo Adame) is saying is a lie and the videos speak for themselves (…) It’s not like hiding the sun with a finger, is it? That’s what he’s trying to do.”, he indicated Maythe Flores Olaya, during an interview with TELEDIARIO.

Likewise, the woman who said she dedicated herself to the sale of footwear online, has also taken advantage of her social networks to deny what Alfredo Adame has come out to say in different media, including Maythe Flores stated that the driver threatened them with a firearm.

“The man threatened us with a pistol that he had in his car…He got into the car and inside it threatened us. I have everything on video”, he published on his social network.

On the other hand, Maythe Flores iindicated that she and her partner are analyzing together with their lawyer how they will proceed before the actor, so he did not want to delve into more details about what happened.

Alfredo Adame denies it

Once Alfredo Adame He was accused of intimidating the family with whom he had a fight with a firearm, the driver ruled out that this was true and explained that it is not the first time he has been accused of carrying a gun.

“They always bring up that I threatened them with a gun, remember when in front of my house we were putting a car with a tow truck and (in a fight) I took out the cane, then Trejo said that I took out a gun, “said the actor, who indicated that in case he had brought the gun the law would have supported it.

“If he had taken it out, it would be self-defense, because they are beating you, robbing you, making things. Remember that in Mexico there is legitimate defense, “he explained for TVyNovelas magazine.