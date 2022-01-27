Alfredo Adame narrated more details of his fight in supposed audio: “I put him in the m*dre twice minutes before”

Alfredo Adame has been part of various controversies involving lawsuits, both verbal and legal (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Alfredo Adame’s street fight has given much to talk about, because so far There are only videos that account for the blows and the moments after the altercation, but before it, little is known.

Alfredo Adame himself, a Mexican actor of melodramas for the small screen, reported that before being beaten by a couple, threw the first blows, and was winning the fight, but something happened.

An audio filtered through social networks, gives an account of the narration of Adame, also a former host of the program Today, who revealed that minutes before the videotaped moments, “he put the antagonist in his mother”, but before the interference of his companion, he could do nothing to continue with the lawsuit, because rather he was at a disadvantage.

New videos gave more information about Alfredo Adame’s lawsuit with a family on the street (Photo: Twitter / @farandula_pol @yadithvaldez)

“Greetings, friends. What you don’t know is that he had already put his mother twice in the minutes before this asshole, and then he threw the old woman in front of him, and well the old woman wouldn’t let me screw him over, and I’m not going to hit a woman either. Then he came and when I wanted to take his cell phone, the asshole pulled my shirt back and I left on my buttocks.

The last part of the audio, noted that while on the ground, completely subdued by the enemy, applied what he calls a bicycle kick, hitting the target three times, and then, landed a hard blow to the genitals, so he was finally able to get up.

“With everything and that, nothing else stopped the blows to the old woman and I gave the guy a fucking cyclist kick, bicycle, in the chin, then in the stomach, then in the abdomen, there he bent and I punched him in the balls with my fist, and then I got up. So was the matter. Greetings,” he concluded.

Photo: Twitter screenshot/@zegfret

However, there is one last video recorded from an angle opposite to those originally shown, where we are shown a continuation of the fight that took place on the sidewalk of some avenue.

After being subdued and thrown to the asphalt, Alfredo Adame tried to get back up, but he was savagely attacked by the same man, who smashed his face into the cement, and then backed off.

The woman probably tried to help him up, but between the pulls of the shirt, the weight and the strength of the actor, it seems that it hurt him more, but he finally managed to stand up.

From what was narrated by the actor, Little or nothing can be seen in the cell phone shots of some man who also questioned the skills of the actor in the art of Taekwondo, and martial arts.

Photo: Twitter screenshot/@VideosVirales69

The issue escalated to such a point that the Attorney General of Justice of CDMX (FGJCDMX) opened an investigation folder to clarify the facts taking into account the testimonies of the three involved.

The foregoing was confirmed by the journalist Ignacio Alzaga through his account Twitter. It is worth mentioning that, so far, The Prosecutor’s Office has not issued a statement in this regard., but it is expected to do so in the next few hours.

As indicated, those involved will be investigated for the physical attacks that were reflected in the videos recovered by witnesses, fragments that are currently circulating all over the internet. Mainly, it will investigate the possible guilt of Alfredo Adame for acts of violence against women after he exchanged some punches and kicks.

