All the details of the childhood trauma experienced by William Levy from Café con Aroma de Mujer

The actor and leading man of telenovelas, William Levy, from Woman-fragranced coffeefrom time to time he makes use of his social networks to publicize some passages of his childhood in his native Cuba. Likewise, without prejudice, he has come to tell about the childhood trauma that caused him to be abandoned by his father and how he came to the United States.

William Levy: The handsome and seductive actor of Café con Aroma de Mujer

the famous actor William Levyso far in his career, he has participated in different series and successful soap operas such as “Woman-fragranced coffee”, one of the current successes of Netflix.

With his talent, he has had great support from the public over the years and currently enjoys a lot of fame and success. However, in his childhood was not easy. In fact, it did not always have the good economic stability that it has today. The gallant comes from a very humble family, to the point that suffered to have a plate of food at home.

Currently, he is one of the most sought-after actors in Telemundo productions. This, without a doubt, is not only due to his great physical attractiveness and friendliness that have always characterized him, but also to the talent and commitment in each of your projects.

In the middle, they consider him as a good man, of principles. In fact, his empathetic way of being is the reason why he also has a large number of fans around the world.

One of his last productions in which he has participated was “Woman-fragranced coffee” where he starred alongside Carmen Villalobos, Diego Cadavid and Mabel Moreno. In this Colombian drama, he played the character of Sebastián Vallejo, a man from a good family who went against everything and everyone for the love of his “Gaviota”.

After finishing with the recordings, William Levy embarked on a new project. The highly controversial soap operaMonte Cristo”, a production adapted to the present, but based on the classic by the French novelist, Alejandro Dumas.

The childhood trauma experienced by William Levy

William Levy He was born in 1980, in Cojímar, very close to Havana, in Cuba. Over time, he never imagined that he would become famous and, much less, that he would be an artist with great financial stability.

The reality is that he never would have imagined it because he had a childhood trauma during his childhood because his father abandoned him him and his family. However, that trauma helped him learn to see things much better and mature at such a young age. In fact, learning from him turned him into the opposite and, being the father of 2 children, he is always present, showing them his love and support.

The same actor, in a post published on his Instagram, confessed: “With only a quarter of a chicken per person per month, a loaf of bread per person per day and limited food rations, I was always hungry (…) We did not have luxuries like pasta. teeth, so we used charcoal and baking soda.”

In the same way, he also recalled that, During their childhood, I didn’t even have a ball to play with and so they had to figure it out. They used “socks to make a baseball” and he clarified that it was played without shoes.

As a teenager, approximately 15 years old, William Levy left Cuba and migrated to the United States with the rest of his familyand all due to the economic situation that existed on the island.

“Our capacity to dream and our destinies were limited. We knew that no matter how hard we worked or studied or how big our dreams were, we would always have the same results. We were all destined to live the same poor and miserable life with no future.” He had 2 brothers who were also abandoned by their father when they were still children.

In secondary school he stood out for his great talent playing baseball, standing out above the rest of his peers. Precisely, one of his first jobs as a professional was as Baseball player. In fact, thanks to his talent, he got a scholarship to college.

Subsequently, he began as a model for well-known brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, but his charisma was what led him to participate in a reality show and thus, to venture into the world of acting. Already in the United States with his family, he continued to participate in important productions, until he became who he is today, a very famous and beloved actor.

