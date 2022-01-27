An Argentine nanosatellite company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange

The Argentine nanosatellite company Satellogic started trading on the nasdaq stock market, the largest of New York. This milestone could make the company the next “Unicorn” Argentine with a market valuation of more than US$ 1,000 million.

As detailed from the company, the business combination with the US financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald was completed “to become a publicly traded company” under the symbol “SATL”.

During the opening ceremony of nasdaq, which began this Wednesday at 11 (Argentina time), the CEO of the company, Emiliano Kargiemann, expressed that “this transaction will allow us to continue scaling our satellite constellation to achieve daily remapping of the Earth with high resolution and at a low cost”.

“I am proud of the work our team did. I thank them for their support and dedication,” said the businessman.

Satellogic deals with Elon Musk

In January 2021, they signed an agreement with SpaceX, the aerospace development company of Elon Musk. In July of that year, they announced the merger with CF Acquisition Corp. V (CFV), which led the company to a $850 million valuation.

With the IPO, it could become one of the few companies with a market valuation of more than US$1 billion, just like Free market, Global, OLX, Take off Y auth0.

The transaction is expected to allow Satellogic to scale its satellite constellation, collect and analyze weekly remaps of the Earth by 2023 and create a live catalog of every square meter of the Earth on a daily basis thereafter, enabling immense business, sustainability, and government applications.

In recent years they put into orbit a constellation of more than 20 nanosatellites, which bear iconic names, such as Captain Beto, in honor of Luis Alberto Spinetta; Manolito, for the character of Mafalda; Fresh and Sweet Potato or Milanesat.

What is Satellogic, the next unicorn that began trading on the Nasdaq

Satellogic Inc. is a leader in submeter resolution satellite imagery collection. It was founded in 2010 by Kargieman and by Gerardo Richarte. The business combination was approved at a special meeting of CFV shareholders on January 24, 2022.

By 2025, Satellogic expects to have a total of 300 satellites in orbit, which go around the Earth every 90 minutes to carry out four daily checks and collect information through their cameras. They then transmit the images to the company’s two stations, one located at the South Pole and the other at the North Pole.