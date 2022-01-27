An engineer forgot the PIN of his millionaire crypto wallet and found the key in the most unexpected way

Nowadays we need a password or an authentication key for everything. To access our digital bank account, to social networks, to enter our workspace, carry out administrative procedures, buy from any online store… and we could spend all day like that. Fortunately, most keys are recoverable, but not all. The PIN of the crypto wallets is very complicated to recover, it requires the help of expert minds in electronics and computing. That is, the help of a hacker. Without them, the story can end in tragedy and thousands of bitcoins valued at millions of euros can be lost along the way.

This is what has been about to happen to Dan Reich and a friend who in 2018 decided to invest $50,000 (44,300 euros) in Theta, a cryptocurrency that five years ago was only worth 21 cents. Within weeks, an anti-crypto campaign by the Chinese government forced them to transfer all crypto to a Trezor One crypto wallet. Reich and his partner put the matter to rest and went on with their lives. In five years, the value of Theta has risen a lot, so both decided to take the coins out of the wallet to collect neither more nor less than two million dollars (1,773,049 euros). However, Reich ran into a problem: both he and his friend had lost the paper where they wrote down the PIN to open the wallet. An action as easy as withdrawing money from hardware became a real nightmare.





Four digits and 16 attempts to not lose everything

Joe Grand Hacked $2 Million Crypto Wallet YouTube/Joe Grand

Only four (which in the end were five) digits separated them from two million dollars. It seems easy, but there are millions of combinations for the 16 attempts that the Trezor One wallet allowed. Dan Reich, an electrical engineer, and his friend tried 12 times, but fearing that they would lose everything, they decided not to enter any more numbers and look for a real alternative to recover the two million dollars from the digital wallet.

The only way to access the money in a crypto wallet is only and exclusively by entering the PIN. Without this code you cannot make a single transaction or touch what is inside, otherwise anyone could do it from anywhere in the world.





Virtual money is more susceptible to potential cyberattacks and theft. One of the most interesting solutions to avoid this risk is to use a crypto wallet, through which we can receive, store or spend cryptocurrencies. It is the size of a USB stick. They only have one drawback (or not): that it can only be accessed through a PIN. Cryptocurrency data firm Chainalysis estimates that more than 3.7 million Bitcoins valued at $66.5 billion are lost worldwide each year.

In search of the “lost solution (key)”

Dan Reich forgot the PIN of the crypto wallet valued at two million dollars YouTube/Joe Grand

As the value of the tokens increased, so did Reich and his friend’s desperation to find a solution and access the digital wallet. They looked for all sorts of alternatives, from hardware experts who slammed the door on them, to helping them, to a financier in Switzerland who assured them he could crack the wallet. It wasn’t until February 2021 that they found the ultimate solution to their problem: an American hacker named Joe Grand. He would make them millionaires.

According TheVerge, Grand is an electronic engineer who has been linked to the world of hacking since he was 10 years old. Going by the nickname ‘Kingpin’, he was part of the L0pht hacker collective who, in 1998, testified before the United States Senate about a vulnerability that could be used to disable the Internet or allow an intelligence agency to spy on network movements. . In 2008 he participated in the program PrototypeThis of Discovery Channel and currently detects the vulnerabilities of the organizations and companies for which it works to prevent cyberattacks.

Reich is also an electrical engineer, so before engaging Grand’s services, he evaluated Grand to see if he could really help them or not. So it was. After a conversation, Reich knew that he was the right person to retrieve the long-awaited key. After three months of work, Grand, from a small custom lab in his family’s backyard in Portland, managed to develop a technique to hack Dan Reich and his friend’s Trezor One wallet and get hold of the key.

Joe Grand and Dan Reich YouTube/Joe Grand

2017, a key year to crack the crypto wallet

As a starting point, Grand followed investigations carried out in 2017 by Saleem Rashid, a 15-year-old hacker from the UK. Rashid developed a method to unlock a Trezor wallet from tech journalist Mark Frauenfelder and helped him release $30,000 worth of Bitcoin. Rashid discovered that when the Trezor wallet was activated, a copy of the PIN was made, stored in the wallet’s flash memory, and a copy was made in RAM. However, from this experience, Trezor fixed this security issue, so it was no longer useful to Grand, although he did use it as a starting point.

Grand discovered that in the version of firmware installed on Reich’s wallet, the key and PIN were still copied to RAM when the device was powered on. At a conference in 2018, the “fault injection method” was proposed, which allowed the security of the device’s RAM memory to be weakened and the PIN to be read at a precise moment. With this information, Grand developed a technique to hack all the test keys. Capturing the PIN required thousands of attempts. To automate the process, Grand designed a script that when the PIN appeared, a voice would yell “Hack the planet!”, a phrase used in the famous 1995 movie Hackers.

Grand setup to hack Trezo wallet YouTube/Joe Grand

The entire PIN recovery process was recorded and posted on Grand’s YouTube channel. Three hours and 19 minutes after starting the process, “Hack the planet!” was heard, which meant that the PIN had been captured and that they had finally recovered the key to access the wallet. It wasn’t just a four-digit PIN, it was five.

Reich immediately transferred the Theta tokens to a secure account and transferred a percentage to Grand for his services. This experience may be the hope of many other people who have lost their PIN and cannot access their Trezor One wallet.