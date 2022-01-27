Andrés García admits that he is preparing for death

It hasn’t been a good time for Andres Garcia in a matter of health and is already talking about death and that his last moment will probably be in solitude, as a result of his lifestyle.

The actor has un spinal cord problem and you need a blood transfusion, which is complicated by your blood type; besides, he lives with terrible pains, osteoarthritis and discomforts that afflict him; He was in the hospital and they left him there with bruises. So Garcia surprised by saying that he is already preparing for his last breath.





“I am preparing (for death) because it is a natural process, I don’t want to fall into the panic of death, I’m trying to establish a relationship with death,” he said in an interview with Red Hot.

“I feel it and talk to her almost every day. (I ask him) how the meeting is going to be, I think we are understanding each other, ”he said about the death to the Telemundo program.

“I’m already alone and I’m probably going to die alone, it’s a consequence of the kind of life I’ve wanted to lead”

Andrés García wants his ashes to be thrown into the sea as they were when his parents died. He commented that his son Andrés López, whom he fathered with Margarita Portillo, is the only one of his children who is constantly on the lookout for him.

