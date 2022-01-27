Andrés García confirms that he will have only one heir, but it will not be any of his children

Andrés García / Mexico Agency

Andres Garcia He confessed that at 80 he feels more alone than ever, so you have thought about the issue of your inheritance and already thought about who you will leave all your assets to.

Because he continues to fight to regain his health, as you will remember, days ago he revealed that he needs a blood transfusion because he has a spinal cord problem that destroys red blood cells, now the actor stated that it is his wife’s son who He is watching over him at all times.

“Margarita’s son, Andrés López Portillo, helps me a lot, he accompanies me,” Andrés said in an interview for the Al Rojo Vivo program.

When questioned by his three children and if they are looking out for him, the long-lived artist explained: “(Leonardo) He has been partying for two years and does not appear for two years, and suddenly one day he remembers his father and ‘ what happened dad?, I’m going to see you there, and I’m going to visit you’, and he comes and stays half a day or three or four hours and already, he disappears again another year. And that’s not visiting your dad. Andrés lives in Miami, so I see him very little, I think he came once in 10 years, he has come once. I don’t know anything about Andrea, nor am I interested in anything”.

Andrés García and children (Leonardo García, Andrea García and Andrés García Jr.) / Agencia México

However, García reflected on the relationship he has with his children and commented: “I never managed to teach them that you have to visit your parents, you have to see what is offered to them”.

For this reason, when talking about the issue of the inheritance and the assets that he will leave, Don Andrés stressed: “I think I’m going to leave it to Andrés López Portillo, he’s going to take care of it, he comes, the others don’t come, they’ve never come, or they come once every two years, that is, they are not interested”.

Likewise, he stressed that he no longer wants to know anything about Roberto Palazuelos, despite the fact that months ago he assured that it would be the actor who would be in charge of distributing his inheritance. “No, there is nothing to fix, he on his side and I on mine.”

Andrés García and Roberto Palazuelos / Courtesy

García confirmed that he again distanced himself from his wife Margarita, so he is currently living without company and thinks that this is how he will leave this world. “I’m already alone and I’m probably going to die alone, It is a consequence of the type of life that I have wanted to lead,” he declared.

Continue reading the story

Finally, the artist regretted that, despite having had several sentimental partners in his life, he did not know how to stay with one. “It would be the words of Sinatra, you have to be more of a man to have a single woman, than to have many, I have not been able to do it.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: The life reflections of ‘El Buki’ are turning him into a guru.