Android: so you can schedule dark mode to save battery on your devices

Dark mode on Android. (photo: ClubTech)

The night mode or dark mode from Android and iOS it is something that all users are familiar with. What’s more, macOS Y Windows also integrate it, as well as the same Youtube or Google.

The point is that when there is little light, or not even there, it becomes very helpful because what is seen on the screen is no longer annoying due to the low amount of brightness that this dark mode generates.

And phone manufacturers like Samsung or Xiaomi recommend using this Android feature to save battery because it consumes less power on the screen. Studies have even been done on it.

How dark mode works on Android devices

Initially, Android night mode can be activated manually. first for Applications specific, then for the whole operating system. You can turn it on and off whenever you want.

Once you make this change, the Android interface and compatible apps will change from the standard white to have most elements in black or dark tones. Little by little, the applications and the websites have added the ability to apply Android dark mode.

Example of Google Chrome using dark mode on Android. (photo: Xataka)

This is how you can activate dark mode manually on your Android device

It is important to remember that activating the Android dark mode or night mode is very simple. The fastest way is to go to the quick settings from Android.

These are the controls you’ll see if you slide your finger across the screen from top to bottom: Airplane mode, Flashlight, Power saving mode, Bluetooth, Wifi and many more.

The Android dark mode is also on this list. If you can’t find it, tap the pencil button to add new buttons to the configuration.

‘Dark Theme’ is the name given to the dark mode on Android. (photo: ComputerHoy)

The second way to manually enable or disable Android dark mode is to go to Settings > Display. In this section you will see the option dark theme which you can turn on or off. Is very simple to do.

Note that if you turn on android battery saver mode, dark mode may be activated. So kill two birds with one stone.

So you can schedule dark mode on your Android device

If you have a telephone or tablets with Android 11 or later, in addition to manually activating this night mode, you can also schedule it to turn on at a time of day, any time you choose. That way you don’t have to worry about turning it on or off manually. Also, you can use it as reminder to know that you have homework to do at a certain time of day.

To schedule Android dark mode, follow these steps:

1. Go to the section of Settings

2. Now tap on Screen.

3. Earlier, you could see that there is an option to dark theme with a button to enable or disable it. Below it indicates that it is in Manual mode. So, to activate the automatic mode, click on the text of the dark theme

4. Once in your settings you will see options to program the night mode. By default, it is always disabled. But it is possible to activate it at a custom time, or let the Android phone take care of activating it from dusk to dawn. In principle, that is 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

5. If you select the option of custom time, you will have all the freedom to choose the time that it is activated and also, that the Dark Mode function is deactivated. You can change it as many times as you like, knowing that the daylight hours of the year change with the seasons.

Schedule dark mode on Android. (photo: The Spanish)

