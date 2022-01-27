Ángela Aguilar could be displaced and these are the reasons

Aryanna Hernandez, the daughter of Eduardo Hernández, the vocalist and manager of Los Tigres del Norte, is making her debut in regional Mexican music. And although it is just taking its first steps, many say that Ángela Aguilar could be displaced.

Little by little, the young singer is conquering her new audience. It is not an easy task, because people know well what they want. But, with her talent, Aryanna Hernandez has shown that she has what it takes to succeed. It all depends on how your race in the next years.

Aryanna Belén Hernández and Ángela Aguilar have many things in common

That people start comparing to Aryanna Hernandez Y Angela Aguilar not surprisingly, the two girls have a lot in common. The first thing that unites them is the passion that they share for the regional mexican music. They dream of achieving the necessary fame to proudly bring the culture of their country to the whole world.

Yes OK Angela Aguilar She has already achieved the fame she always dreamed of, thanks to the effort and dedication she has put in in recent years, we know that Aryanna Hernández will be able to achieve the same in a not too distant time if she makes the right decisions.

Another point in common? Both are daughters of famous singers. Pepe Aguilar is Angela’s father, while Edward Hernandez, Aryanna’s. Something that has served them when they want to boost their careers.

Also, while both are proud of their Mexican roots, they were born in the United States. A point that Angela Aguilar has been questioned a lot in the past.

Will Angela Aguilar be displaced?

Claim that Angela Aguilar will be displaced for Aryanna Belen Hernandez It would be very sensational and exaggerated. The reality is that the daughter of the singer of The Northern Tigers He is very talented and has a unique voice, which, added to his charisma and friendliness, surely means a rising career full of successes, but this does not mean that she is going to “steal” the place from Pepe Aguilar’s daughter.

Most likely, the youngest of the Aguilar Dynasty will continue to grow by leaps and bounds and, for her part, Aryanna Belén Hernández will manage to position herself as a new promise in the world of music. There is enough public for bothThey can even share it. Rivalries and “bloody” competitions for success are out of fashion, because there is room for everyone.

Have you heard Aryanna Belén Hernández sing?