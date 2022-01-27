Ángela Aguilar could be displaced and these are the reasons

Admin 10 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 10 Views

Aryanna Hernandez, the daughter of Eduardo Hernández, the vocalist and manager of Los Tigres del Norte, is making her debut in regional Mexican music. And although it is just taking its first steps, many say that Ángela Aguilar could be displaced.

Little by little, the young singer is conquering her new audience. It is not an easy task, because people know well what they want. But, with her talent, Aryanna Hernandez has shown that she has what it takes to succeed. It all depends on how your race in the next years.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“Find yourself a bigger one”: Christian Nodal’s mother would have asked Belinda to stay away from her son | News from Mexico

CITY OF MEXICO.- One of the celebrity couples that are usually the center of attention …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved