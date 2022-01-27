Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral engaged: days after announcing their relationship they showed the brilliant engagement ring | Famous

A few days ago, Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral confirmed their romance and made their relationship public with their first posts together on social networks. Rumors of a possible courtship emerged at the beginning of 2022, when they were captured together by paparazzi.
However, this surprise does not compare to the new revelation they made about the status of their relationship: their apparent engagement.
Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral got engaged
On the night of January 26, 2022, Yailin shared a couple of videos on her Instagram where she wears a huge diamond ring.
In a fixed post on her profile, the singer published a video in which Anuel puts a brilliant ring on her finger and, after showing the luxurious jewel for a few seconds, she expressed “already engaged, there is a wedding, gentlemen.”
I accompany this publication with the following text: “Life is one 💍 we live it fast… Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised!!!!!!!”, a message that was accompanied not only with the emoji of a ring, but also with two emojis of a groom and a bride with their veil and wedding dress.
In addition to this video, the “Cuero” singer shared a video of her ring on her Instagram stories. Under the song of ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran, Yailin wore her new jewel in its maximum splendor.
Yailin also posted two more images confirming her engagement. In the first he wrote “Engaged” followed by an emoji of a ring and a woman in her wedding dress, while in the second he assured that this news is not recent: “This is not from yesterday”, a message that he accompanied with an emoji crying with laughter and a bone.
For his part, Anuel has not confirmed the commitment with a statement or a publication that expressly says that he asked Yailin to marry him. However, he did share the video of his girlfriend wearing the ring, to which he added several heart emojis.
The commitment of Anuel AA and Yailin surprised many fans of the singer, not only because of the apparent rush to take a more serious step in the relationship that they just confirmed, but also because many still want the singer to return with Karol G.
In November 2018, after various rumors of a possible romance between the two, Karol G and Anuel confirmed their relationship. Four months later it was revealed that they were engaged. However, at the end of 2020 they ended their relationship, although they announced their break until 2021.