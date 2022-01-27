Anuel AA and Yailin the most viral, who fell in love with whom | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

Anuel Y Carol G They formed one of the most stable couples of the urban genre for more than three years. The singers not only shared a relationship, but during the time they dated, they released some songs and even performed concerts together. Although everything seemed to be going from strength to strength, in April 2021 they decided to separate, causing great surprise to their millions of followers.

As much as the Puerto Rican tried to win her back on several occasions, the interpreter of “Bichota” He did not give his arm to twist and rejected his proposals, even when he asked him to return during a presentation at the Baja Beach Fest. “Now everyone very hard in case Karol listens to him and comes back to me”the singer asked his fans during the concert.

Faced with the position of the Colombian, Anuel decided to turn the page and give himself a new opportunity in love with another artist of the genre. This is how her relationship with Yailin ‘the most viral’singer from the Dominican Republic who also works as an influencer and dancer.

YAILIN AND ANUEL, WHO TOOK THE FIRST STEP?

The courtship between Yailin and Anuel has given rise to talk on social networks, where everyone wants to know the most intimate details of their relationship. This is how through TikTokthe musicians decided to solve the doubts of their followers and reveal some curiosities about their love story.

Following the trend of couple videos where various questions are asked such as: “Who was interested first? Who gave the first kiss? Who is taller? Who is older? Who said I love you first?” it was known that it was Anuel who had the initiative in the relationship and fell in love with Yailin ‘The most viral’.

HOW DID ANUEL AA AND YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL MEET?

At the end of last year there was talk about a collaboration between the two artists, which had served to meet and have an immediate crush, in what could be considered love at first sight.

It was in the beginning of 2022 that Anuel AA and Yailin La Mas Viral were captured in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic increasing the rumors of a possible link between them, which have already been confirmed.

WHO IS YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Your real name is Jorge Guillermo Diaz and is a singer and dancer from the Dominican Republic well known in her country, but who has now begun to gain greater international fame by being related to Anuel AA, an artist already consolidated in various parts of Latin America and the United States.

He is 20 years old and, according to some media reports in his country, he thought of studying medicine, but finally decided to have a career related to music. For example, she has themes like “Milk Tank” and “Leather”.

DID KAROL G SUFFER ANUEL AA’S INFIDELITY WITH YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL?

Rumors of the alleged infidelity of Anuel AA towards Karol G with Yailin La Más Viral emerged after the singer of “Cob“I will send a message at a concert, just before singing”To her”.

“He got into my relationship and took it away from me. But, mommy, at the end of the day, if that was the case with me…”said the celebrity. Many pointed out that it was part of the aforementioned theme, as an introduction, but other fans saw it as a message to her ex-partner.

In addition, many reaffirmed this idea, through comments on social networks, when Anuel AA made his relationship with Yailin La Más Viral official through her Instagram account, where she appears in a video with the influencer.

“Let them talk all the sh… they want. I will never leave you alone”, he wrote in his post on the aforementioned social network. In addition, they were recorded kissing in a very explicit way. While Yailin did the same on her profile, posting another video with very suggestive lyrics.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT ANUEL AA’S BROTHER WHO IS IN PRISON?

Anuel AA He has been very careful in talking about his brother who is incarcerated. The reggaeton player has not mentioned his name or the reason why he is in prison. What he has said is that he is the only thing he lacks to have everything in life.

“Let my brother get out of this prison, because otherwise I’m happy… I’m number one, the concerts are selling out, my son is happy, my mom is happy, the only thing mommy needs is for my brother to come out, when he comes out my brother already, there is my perfect life”he said in an interview with “Hoy Día”, the well-known television program Telemundo.

The ex-partner of Karol G He first told about his close relative in January 2020, when he was in an interview with “I know everything”. At that time, that aspect of the personal life of the star of the urban genre was not known.

“My brother is in jail too. I don’t talk much about it, but my brother is there… He is three years older than me, but we are like twins. One of the things I would most like in the world is for him to be free, but these are things in life. God’s plan is perfect.”said who was also imprisoned after being accused of illegal possession of weapons in Puerto Rico during 2016.