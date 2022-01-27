Anuel AA: the story of the singer’s brother who is in jail

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA 29 years old, he is one of the urban artists of the moment so his private life is constantly exposed. On this occasion, Karol G’s ex-boyfriend has once again referred to his brother, who is still in prison.

Anuel AA He remembered his most beloved blood tie in a recent interview he gave on the occasion of the release of his album “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren”. For Yailiin’s current partner, the most viral, her life would be perfect if her brother were free.

Anuel AA. Source: Terra Archive

At all times, the Puerto Rican singer has been very careful when talking about his brother who is behind bars for a crime of which the details have not transcended. Either Anuel AA He has mentioned his name but what he has said is that it is the only thing he lacks to have everything in life.

Anuel AA. Source: Terra Archive

“My brother, let him get out of being in prison, because I’m happy for the rest… I’m number one, the concerts are selling out, my son is happy, my mom is happy, the only thing mommy needs is for my brother to come out, when Get out my brother now, there is my perfect life, “he said Anuel AA in an interview with “Hoy Día”, the well-known Telemundo program.

“I don’t talk much about it, but my brother is there… He is three years older than me, but we are like twins. One of the things I would most like in the world is for him to be free, but these are things in life. God’s plan is perfect,” said the urban artist. Anuel AA who was also imprisoned after being accused of illegal possession of weapons in Puerto Rico during 2016.