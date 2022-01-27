Anuel AA’s new girlfriend airs her love story with the Puerto Rican

Through TikTok, Anuel AA’s new girlfriend aired her love story with the Puerto Rican. Since the singers made their relationship public, they have not stopped sharing details about their romantic time together.

Rumors of an alleged love relationship between Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral had started for weeks. The rapper did not stop sharing stories on Instagram with the interpreter of “Chivirika” and even showed off the expensive necklace he gave her.

However, it was not until January 23 that the couple made their relationship public. with a hot video that many branded as “vulgar”. In the publication, the singer warned that he was always going to protect his new partner.

The love story between Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral

With a TikTok challenge in which couples tell their love story, Anuel AA revealed that he was the first to be interested in the relationship and the first to say “I love you”. Yailin shared the video on her account of said application, which already has more than 12 million views.

The challenge consists of answering the following questions: “Who is older? Who was interested first? Who is taller? Who said I love you first? Who gave the first kiss?”. Anuel AA answered by raising his hand that in all the answers it had been him.

See the video here: