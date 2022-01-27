Apple wants to turn your iPhone into a dataphone

Image : Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Today, we are all more and more used to making purchases with the mobile phone thanks to NFC technology. But why not make it just as easy for businesses? This is at least the last idea that Apple has had.

As it explains Bloomberg, those from Cupertino are launching a new service that will allow iPhones to be used as if they were a payment terminal . Everything will actually work through an extension to Apple Pay, so it will just require a future software update. that allows turn our iPhone into a POS capable of receiving payments contactless.

This seemed like a logical step after Apple spent $100 million in 2020 acquiring a start-up Canadian known as Mobeewave, which was developing a technology to carry out this type of transaction with smartphones .

At the moment there is no exact date when this new function will be launched , but according to Apple sources contacted by Bloomberg, could be implemented “ over the next few months ” . yes, h will have to wait if it is a function that can reach any Apple Pay user or if will be subject to some kind of restrictions.