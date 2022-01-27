Ariel Henry promises a new Constitution and elections in Haiti this year

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, met this Tuesday with the only 10 senators whose elective period has not ended, to discuss the reform of the Constitution and the subsequent holding of general elections, in the midst of the serious crisis in the country. .

“Before the summer, Haiti will have a new Constitution. We will do everything possible so that before the summer we have a Constitution that allows us to hold elections,” promised the head of government after the meeting with the legislators who are members of a closed Parliament.

The purpose is to hold the elections three months after the creation of the Constituent Assembly, said Henry.

He added that it is about (holding) elections that are not challenged “by anyone”, so that there are new elected officials who take charge of the Haitian State, but also “so that as soon as possible we return to normal functioning of the institutions.”

“Regarding the timing of the elections, I say it again, we must hold the elections as soon as possible. If we could hold the elections tomorrow morning, it would be favorable for me,” he said.

He said that he was determined to hold the elections in a peaceful environment. According to him, from an economic point of view, the country cannot continue to wait, since investments and jobs must be generated.

“We don’t have time to waste, there is an emergency,” he said, and assured that he is determined to get the country functioning again as soon as possible.

Henry said that he wants to avoid falling into new crises after the elections.

According to the prime minister, the establishment of the Electoral Council and the Constituent Assembly depends on the sectors of national life.

“It is almost certain that by February 7 (next) we will have a Constituent Assembly and a Provisional Electoral Council,” he revealed.

“This cycle of crisis must be ended to resume the country’s development,” he said, lamenting that the nation “is sinking” into a misery of which he is not proud.

Haiti is going through a severe crisis in practically all areas, a situation that worsened with the assassination last July of President Jovenel Moise.