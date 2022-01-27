As in New York, now you can take helicopter tours of Buenos Aires

“Ultra shocking”. This is how the systems engineer Tomás Bermúdez defines the helicopter ride for the city of Buenos Aires. Recently opened, tourist flights are common in other big cities around the world, such as New York, Rio de Janeiro and Paris. The tour offers the opportunity to observe the great landmarks of Buenos Aires from a different point of view.

The brothers Simón and Mateo García and the pilot Marcelo Albertani (centre)

Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

“I had never flown in a helicopter,” says Tomás, who works at Mercado Libre and enjoyed the trip with his wife, María Eugenia Godoy. We did a city tour around Buenos Aires and had lunch in the lower Paraná. The experience is extraordinary: Seeing the entire city from above seemed incredible to me. The monuments, the avenues, the soccer fields, the Aeroparque, going all over Libertador, going to La Boca, seeing what all the entrances to the Port are like, the Colonia skyline, going to the Delta and understanding what Buenos Aires is like,” he says.

The yellow umbrellas of Buenos Aires Beach Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

Tomás and María Eugenia flew in a Robinson 44 Raven I helicopter, from the company AeroBlue, which began providing this service last year. The flights leave from the San Fernando airport and take half an hour. The cost is lower than you might think: 49,500 pesos for a flight that can be done in a group of up to three people.

The Columbus Monument and, behind, Aeroparque Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

“It is something that I did not know was so good. We were very lucky because the day was incredible. I really liked the service, I hired it without references, because I saw it on Instagram and it was something I had wanted to do for a long time. I loved it, it was super professional. At the beginning with my wife I had a bit of cuiqui, but they showed us all the processes and they were very descriptive with the security measures, that was very good to reduce anxiety and enjoy. At first it was amazing, how it started up. Accustomed to the plane, I had never seen a movement up or when it landed on the grass”, says Tomás, fascinated.

The new headquarters of the Federal Shooting

Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

The flight in which LA NACION participated departs from the San Fernando airport, on a Saturday morning of extreme heat and with some smoke in the air, a product of the burning of pastures in Rosario. The first milestone does not take long to appear: it is the cathedral of San Isidro, which stands out sharply in the landscape. Seconds later, the Río de la Plata and the two new islands that emerged off the coast can be seen.

The Cathedral of San Isidro Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

Then you can see the sailboats moored in Olivos and the profiles of the clubs in the northern zone. Then the yellow umbrellas of Buenos Aires Playa, the Monumental and the new neighborhood that is being built next door, in what was the headquarters of the Federal Shooting. Further on, the monument to Columbus and Aeroparque appear.

Sailboats moored in Olivos Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

The flight allows you to travel the entire Buenos Aires coast in minutes: soon the black smoke that comes out of the impressive building of the Power Plant is observed and later the dimension of the Ecological Reserve can be appreciated. Then surprises the presence of a submarine similar to the ARA San Juan that is being repaired at the Tandanor shipyard and, finally, the Bombonera, which provokes jokes between the pilot, River fan, and the chronicler and the photographer of THE NATION, supporters of Boca. Of course, the pilot has the upper hand.

La Bombonera from the air Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

Seconds later you can see the beautiful ferryboat of the Riachuelo and, next to each other, the Racing and Independiente fields. Then the helicopter turns around and, almost immediately, you can see the gigantic buildings of Puerto Madero on the right and the Casa Rosada and the Congress on the left. The view captures, in a jiffy, the main monuments of Buenos Aires.

Returning, you see the tiny Obelisk from Libertador, then the gigantic Silver Flower, the forests of Palermo, the Rose Garden and the Hippodrome, which charge a geometric beauty from the air. Almost at the end of the route, the magnitude of the San Isidro Hippodrome is surprising. The descent is as magical as the takeoff, with that feeling of floating in the air.

The Rose Garden of Palermo

Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

The brothers Simón and Mateo García own Aeroblue. The two are airplane and helicopter pilots and founded the company more than 10 years ago, when they began operating in the south of the country. “You go to the main cities of the world and you have the tourist tour by helicopter, how can you not be in the main city of the country?”Mateo wonders when asked how the business idea came about.

The Polo Field

Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

“Since the borders opened, people have been coming from abroad. At first it was all local and since people couldn’t travel abroad, they had an experience here. It happened a lot of people who could not go on vacation and had that money saved. They locked us up and we were kept for so long by this damn pandemic that we want to live, people want experiences and this is one. Who had the pending to know what a helicopter flight is, adds a tour of the City, with a gastronomic experience that we also offer. They are always very happy”, says Simón.

View of the River Stadium; behind, the new neighborhood that is being built where the Federal Tire used to be

Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

-Do they ask for special tours?

-There are overflight areas enabled, but we also do tailor-made experiences, such as a wedding proposal. When they asked us for that, we put balloons in the helicopter and put together a tour of the Delta and the City, a combination of tours. Being a private flight, as long as the aeronautical regulations allow it, it adapts to the client’s needs, schedules, days.

The San Isidro Racecourse

Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

-What particularities does the Robinson helicopter have?

-It is an American helicopter that is used mainly for tourist flights due to the visibility it has. Helicopters are usually a bit bigger, but the windows are small, because they are for transfers. This is aimed more than anything at what is tourism and that is why it has good visibility. Four people enter, including the pilot.

The Pink House from the air Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

-What do people say after getting off?

-You have many who fly for the first time. So we ask for their cell phones and we film their faces when they take off, because it is a unique sensation. You out there experienced traveling in an airliner, that you feel what taxiing and takeoff is like. On the other hand, here you are suddenly still and from one moment to another you begin to float, to fly. And that feeling is unique. Obviously we only fly on days when it’s nice, this is a fun flight, the idea is that people get off wanting to come back. If necessary we will cancel it, I prefer that you get a little angry and not have a bad time because of the weather.

The submarine being fixed in Tandanor

Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

-What surprises those who make the flight the most?

-Obviously the view of the helicopter. Because many flew by plane, but in a helicopter you fly lower and you have a much greater visualr. And the possibility of keeping you floating in the air. Most are surprised at the Puerto Madero part, when you fly over the dikes. You have the Casa Rosada on the left and the buildings on the right, that’s the best part.

The helicopter takes flight over the Panamericana Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

You see the main tourist attractions of the city of Buenos Aires in a 30-minute tour. You see the most beautiful, what they tell you that you have to know on land from a point of view that you would not otherwise be able to. In an airliner you have a little window and you go at 300 kilometers per hour. In Aeroparque you can see planes taking off from the air, something unusual.

Marcelo Albertani has been a pilot for almost 25 years. For 17 years he piloted airplanes and helicopters in the Navy, but in 2008 it was transferred to the private sector.

A different view of the obelisk Santiago Filipuzzi – THE NATION

“For tourists it is more common to see these points from land. And on walks from the air they locate much better what they saw before on foot. It is a good circuit, in which the tourist benefits of the City are taken advantage of. There are other flights, to the Delta, which is very nice to fly over, to see the islands”, comments Albertani, who is also a flight instructor.

Marcelo does several flights a week. “In my experience, I had many passengers, once a person felt bad and we had to go back, he had a panic attack. Usually, it is common that people have already flown by plane, and maybe they have a wrong concept of helicopter flight. They believe that it can move much more, be more unstable, and the truth is that helicopter flight is calm, when they get off they do so fascinated.